New Telegraph

February 25, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Acting IGP, Olatunji…

Acting IGP, Olatunji Disu Arrives Aso Rock For Decoration

The newly-appointed Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, has arrived at the Aso Villa for the official decoration of his new rank.

New Telegraph reports that Disu arrived at the Presidential Villa in Abuja at about 3 pm on Wednesday, February 25.

READ ALSO:

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

It was earlier reported that Disu’s appointment followed the resignation of former IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, whose exit from office was confirmed by the Presidency on Tuesday.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed the development in a statement made available to newsmen.

According to the terse statement, President Bola Tinubu accepted Egbetokun’s resignation after he submitted a letter citing pressing family considerations.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Integrity, Professionalism Defined DIG Mba’s Unblemished 34-Year Service – CSO
Read Next

Three Years After, Primeboy Calls For Mohbad’s Burial