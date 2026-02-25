Acting IGP, Olatunji Disu Arrives Aso Rock For Decoration

The newly-appointed Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, has arrived at the Aso Villa for the official decoration of his new rank.

New Telegraph reports that Disu arrived at the Presidential Villa in Abuja at about 3 pm on Wednesday, February 25.

It was earlier reported that Disu’s appointment followed the resignation of former IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, whose exit from office was confirmed by the Presidency on Tuesday.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed the development in a statement made available to newsmen.

According to the terse statement, President Bola Tinubu accepted Egbetokun’s resignation after he submitted a letter citing pressing family considerations.