Acting COAS Rallies Troops, Sokoto Community Leaders Against Lakurawa

The acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede yesterday sought the help of Sokoto State community leaders as security forces prepare to launch an offensive against Lakurawa, the new terror group operating in Sokoto and Kebbi states.

Oluyede, who is in Sokoto, said his mission is to obtain first-hand information on the security situation and the challenges facing troops.

He urged troops to avoid any act capable of jeopardising ongoing operations to overcome the security challenges bedevilling the area.

“I am here to see my troops, assess their operational readiness and charge them to continue doing what they are doing to secure this country,” he said.

He visited the Tangaza Local Government Area, one of the perceived flashpoints of the terrorist group. He also met with the community leaders, including the council Chairman Salihu Kalenjeni seeking their support.

The military chief appealed to residents to provide information to the troops to help them combat the security challenges facing the state.

According to him, challenges will always arise, but the key issue is how to respond to them. Oluyede said: “That is why I am here to see my people and prepare them for the challenge, and that is what we shall do.”

