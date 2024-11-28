Acting COAS Pledges Lasting Peace for Nigeria, Seeks Tactical Aircraft Support

Share

Acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Olufemi Oluyede, has pledged to bring lasting peace to the country if confirmed as the substantive COAS.

Oluyede made this pledge on Wednesday when he appeared before the House of Representatives Joint Committee on Defence and Army at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

Speaking with the committee, Olufemi Oluyede stressed that the security environment in the country today requires a united effort on the part of every Nigerian.

He also called for strong bilateral and multilateral alliances with neighbouring countries, as well as deep collaboration and joint efforts by the services and other security agencies.

He said, “I am honoured this evening to be considered worthy to play a part in these efforts and I look forward to contributing my utmost best by working with the National Assembly and other stakeholders in bringing lasting peace to the length and breadth of our dear country Nigeria.

READ ALSO:

“I humbly appear before you today to be confirmed as the 24th Chief of Army Staff of the Nigerian Army simply because tragedy befell our Army and Armed Force, and as a nation in total when the 23rd Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja passed after a brief illness.

“Although before his passing, I had been appointed by Mr President, His Excellency Bola Ahmed, to act in his place pending his expected full recovery and resumption of duty as the Chief of Army Staff then.

“After Lieutenant General Lagbaja’s demise and state funeral on 15 November 2024, Mr. President, in his wisdom, found me worthy to fully continue the excellent job the Army has been doing here and get confirmed by the National Assembly.

“I have served this great nation as an officer of the Nigerian Army for over 30 years. My exposure to national security issues at the junior, middle, and senior cadres of the military profession has prepared me adequately for the assignment I am being screened for here today.

“In the past five years or thereabout, I have operated at the senior operational and management levels of the Nigerian Army and I have somewhat been part of the running of the service in its entirety.

“Thus, I cannot completely distance myself from the successes or setbacks of our great army in the past couple of years. However, I see my nomination as the Chief of Army Staff as a privileged opportunity to be in the driver’s seat and bring about more positive changes to the Nigerian Army to enable it to fulfil its constitutional responsibilities.

“Thus, if confirmed by this joint committee and given the common mandate to lead the Nigerian Army during this period, I promise to do my best to justify the confidence imposed in me by the appointing authority which is His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the confirming authority which is you members of the National Assembly and the generality of Nigerians.

“Let me underscore that the security environment will find ourselves as a nation requires a united effort on the part of every Nigerian. We also need strong bilateral and multilateral alliances between our country and our neighbours, as well as deep collaboration and joint efforts by the services and other security agencies.

“I’m glad that this administration of His Excellency Bola Tinubu is on the right path to providing the enabling security environment for socioeconomic activities to thrive and restore a dear country to the path of pride and success,” he said.

He also said the Nigerian Army requires tactical aircraft.

He said, “Aircraft have different strata of employment. We have the tactical and the strategic strata of employment. Now the air support that we require as an army is one at the tactical level, whereby the aircraft should be ready at the force during operations, combat operations, at the tactical level, while the air force, being the main player in that sphere, are to give us strategic cover. So we require those aircraft and the air wing to support our operations,” he said.

He said there is robust cooperation between Armed Forces adding that he intends to enhance this to ensure that Nigeria has better security and better socio-economic development.

Chairman of the House Committee on Defence, Hon Babajimi Benson, said Nigeria continues to grapple with an evolving spectrum of security challenges, ranging from insurgency and banditry to communal clashes and cyber threats.

He said for over a decade, the Armed Forces of Nigeria have been at the forefront of responding to these challenges, launching numerous operations and providing vital support to internal security efforts.

While commending the significant successes recorded in recent years, he pointed out that it is clear more work remains to be done to achieve sustainable peace across all regions of the country.

“The current dynamics of global security demand innovative and adaptive strategies. Threats are no longer confined to traditional battlefields; they now extend to cyberspace, economic domains and even the socio-political fabric of nations.

“In light of this, we must prioritize a forward-looking approach to national defence, ensuring that our military is well-equipped and adequately trained to address both conventional and emerging threats,” he said.

He said their task was not only to assess the qualifications and vision of the nominee for Chief of Army Staff but also to establish a collaborative roadmap for tackling Nigeria’s security challenges.

He said as a partner in the pursuit of a secure and prosperous Nigeria, the House remains steadfast in its commitment to legislative oversight and support for the Armed Forces.

Benson said the House will continue to provide the necessary legal frameworks, advocate for adequate funding and monitor the implementation of appropriations to ensure accountability and transparency in military operations.

He stressed that the position carries immense responsibility, hence the Chief of Army Staff must lead with integrity, professionalism and a deep commitment to the protection of lives and property.

“If confirmed, you will be expected to foster synergy among security agencies, prioritize the welfare of troops and uphold the trust of Nigerians. This committee will ask questions that reflect the concerns of our constituents and the nation as a whole. We urge you to provide comprehensive and candid responses to guide our deliberations.

“In closing, I wish the nominee the very best during this screening exercise. Your role is pivotal in Nigeria’s journey toward lasting peace and stability and we look forward to working with you to achieve this goal. “

Benson said the outcome of the screening exercise would be reviewed and presented to the House during plenary on Thursday.

Share

Please follow and like us: