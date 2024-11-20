Acting COAS Orders Probe Into Alleged Brutality By Nigerian Army 

Share

The Nigerian Army under the leadership of the Acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Olufemoi Oluyede has initiated an investigation into an audio-visual recording circulating on social media.

The viral recording allegedly showed a senior officer and two soldiers involved in an altercation with a man and woman in Abuja.

Reacting in a statement issued by Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations, the Acting COAS directed an immediate probe to uncover the facts surrounding the incident.

The Army, however, assured the public of its commitment to upholding the rights and safety of all law-abiding Nigerians, as stipulated in the Constitution.

While the details of the incident remain unclear, the Army emphasized its dedication to ensuring transparency and accountability.

The public has been urged to remain calm and await the outcome of the investigation.

The investigation aims to provide a fair and logical resolution to the matter.

This development depicts the Army’s resolve to address allegations of misconduct and maintain the trust of the Nigerian populace. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

