Acting COAS, Oluyede Pays Tribute To Lagbaja

The Acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede on Wednesday led a high-level delegation to pay a condolence visit to the family of late Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General, Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja.

It would be recalled that General Lagbaja passed away on Tuesday night, November 5, 2024, after a brief illness.

The solemn visit on Wednesday, at the Flag Staff House, Niger Barracks, Abuja, brought together senior military officers.

Principal Staff Officers of the Army Headquarters, Corps Commanders, and General Officers Commanding were also present to honour the life and service of Lt. Gen. Lagbaja.

Oluyede expressed heartfelt condolences to the widow, Mrs Mariya Lagbaja, and other family members.

He described the late COAS as a dedicated, gallant officer whose contributions and leadership have left an indelible mark on the Nigerian Army and the nation’s security landscape.

In a poignant tribute, Oluyede signed the condolence register, stating, “It is with a ZZ huge sense of loss, albeit responsibility, that I, on behalf of the officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army, commiserate with Mrs Mariya Lagbaja, the children, and the entire Lagbaja family over the passing of our dogged, gallant, and extremely dedicated leader, Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja.

“Lt. Gen. Lagbaja, without a doubt, gave his all to the service of our dear nation.

“This was evident in his dedication to duty and the legacies he has left behind,” Oluyede wrote.

Lagbaja was appointed on June 19, 2023, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The late General served as Nigeria’s 23rd Chief of Army Staff and assumed command on June 23, 2023.

A seasoned infantry officer, he was commissioned in 1992 as part of the 39 Regular Combatant Course from the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna.

Known for his tactical prowess, Lagbaja led several major military divisions, including the 82 and 1 Divisions of the Nigerian Army, and held key roles, such as the Chief of Operations, where he coordinated Army operations to counter terrorism and address national security challenges.

Lagbaja’s distinguished military career was marked by his command of elite units, including 9 Brigade Ikeja, 2 Brigade Uyo, and 72 Special Forces Battalion.

His leadership and commitment were instrumental in advancing Nigeria’s fight against insurgency and banditry, reflecting his lifelong dedication to the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

