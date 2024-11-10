Acting COAS, Oluyede Arrives In Sokoto Amid New Terror Group

Share

The Acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede has arrived in Sokoto State for his first operational visit to the 8th Division Area of Responsibility.

During his visit, Oluyede is expected to meet with the Sultan of Sokoto and engaged with other key stakeholders within the division’s jurisdiction

As part of the visit, the Army Chief will address troops participating in Operation Fasan Yamma, the ongoing military operation combating terrorist activities in the northwest region.

READ ALSO:

Oluyede’s arrival in Sokoto comes just three days after the Defence Headquarters confirmed the emergence of a new terror group known as ‘Lakurawa,’ which has been causing unrest in Sokoto and Kebab states.

Five Local Government Areas in Sokoto State have been identified as areas affected by the activities of this group. The Defence Media Operations Director, Major General Edward Buba, stated that while the Lakurawa group is contributing to the rising insecurity in the North-West, the Armed Forces of Nigeria are actively working to contain their threat and ensure stability in the region. “Troops are confronted with a new terrorist sect in the North-West. This sect is known as Lakuwaras, the Lakuwaras are affiliated to terrorists in the Sahel particularly from Mali and Niger Republic. They began incursion into Northern part of Nigeria, mainly Sokoto and Kebbi states, and like I mentioned, they came in from Niger and Mali axis,” General Buba said. He added that the new terror group emerged from Mali and the Republic of Niger after the coup that led to the breakdown of military cooperation between Nigeria and Niger. The military also declared nine terrorists wanted for their roles in the security challenges bedevilling the nation.

Share

Please follow and like us: