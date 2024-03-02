Acting Chairmanship: Rukus in PDP Over Damagum’s Continued Stay in Office

There is some disquiet within the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as stakeholders are worried over continued stay of Ambassador Umar Damagum’s in office as acting chairman. The unease within the main opposition party comes amid the upcoming first anniversary of the emergence of Damagum as the acting Chairman of the party with many stakeholders calling for a substantive occupier of the office. Damagum who hails from Yobe State was appointed in acting capacity to replace the former holder, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, who is from Benue State shortly after the last general election.

Until his appointment, he was the Deputy National Chairman of the PDP (North) and his emergence came as a result of an order of a court sitting in Abuja restraining Ayu from parading himself as the national chairman. His continued stay is already causing some rumpus within the PDP with many members calling for his exit, considering the fact that the failure of the party to have a substantive chairman was impacting on its ability to effectively play the opposition role. Others are also maintain- ing that it has prevented it (PDP) from taking far reaching decisions that would place the party in the right position ahead of forthcoming off season elections as well as the 2027 election.

“Many members are already agitated with the continued stay of Damagum in office considering the fact that he is there on acting basis but one of the main reasons for the agitation of members is the lack of dynamism in the performance of his duty,” a source told Saturday Telegraph during the week. The source who pleaded not to be named also added that the governors elected on the platform of the PDP are already mooting the idea of a replacement “but the problem is that they have not formed a consensus with regards to who should replace him.”

The source who pleaded not to be named said the issue came up during the recent meeting of the PDP governors in Abuja. Commenting on the development in an exclusive chat with our correspondent, a stalwart of the party in Ogun State, Otunba Segun Sowunmi, blamed the development on the relevant organs of the party for refusing to act by setting in motion the processes for picking a new chairman for the party. Lamenting that though the Constitution of the party vests the power to replace Damagum with a substantive chairman on National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party, Sowunmi specifically blamed the body for failing to act.

“There is no ambiguity in the Constitution of the party which states that we must have a meeting of the NEC every quarter. I know that we’ve not had a NEC meeting for the past 17 months,” he said in the exclusive chat, adding that it wasn’t up to Damagum to exit himself from office. “Our party does not envisage a vacuum where our party will not have a substantive chairman for a long period of time, so one cannot really say that he is sitting there longer than necessary. One thing that we can say is that it is an abdication of the duties of the NEC which is supposed to do the right thing,” he stated.