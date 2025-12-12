Acting Allowed Me To Embody Stories Larger Than Myself –Adenike Ayodele

Adenike Ayodele is a multifaceted creative professional whose work spans across film, theatre, and live production. With a strong foundation as an actor, she has featured in over 40 theatre and film production. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, she shares her experience and other issues

What inspired you to pursue a career in acting?

My journey into the arts began with curiosity. I’ve always been fascinated by human emotions why people behave the way they do, what drives them, what breaks them, and what heals them. Acting became the most natural way for me to explore those questions. It allowed me to embody stories larger than myself, and somewhere along the line, I realized storytelling wasn’t just a passion, it is a calling.

With over 40 productions to your credit, how do you select the projects you want to be involved in?

I choose projects based on purpose and resonance. I look for scripts that challenge me, stories that say something meaningful about humanity, and teams that value the integrity of the work. Not every story needs to be loud, but it must be honest and compelling. That honesty is what draws me in.

What experiences in theatre have shaped you the most as an artist?

Theatre taught me humility and discipline. Being part of an ensemble where everyone must breathe as one sharpened my sense of responsibility. There were productions where the audience was so close I could feel their heartbeat and those moments shaped me more than any award could. Theatre trained me to be present, generous, and truthful and focused.

What do you find most rewarding about being an actor, and what challenges do you face?

The most rewarding part is when someone tells me that my performance touched them or helped them see themselves differently. The biggest challenge is vulnerability; every role asks me to peel back another layer of myself. Balancing that emotional exposure with real life is not always easy.

Can you describe a specific role that deeply resonated with you and why?

There was a role where I had to embody someone carrying silent trauma. (a chibok story) It forced me to confront some of my own emotional shadows. It reminded me that storytelling can be a form of healing, not just for audiences but for the artist too.

How do you prepare for a role, and does your approach change based on the medium (theatre vs. film)?

My preparation depends on the medium. For theatre, I focus on physicality, breath, and emotional stamina because the audience feels everything in real time. For film, the work is more internal and subtle, small truths magnified by the camera. But regardless of medium, I always start with research, empathy, and deep character analysis.

Transitioning into stage and production management, what skills have you found to be the most essential?

Organisation, communication, and emotional intelligence. A production manager must be the calm in the chaos. The person who holds the artistic intention in one hand and the logistical reality in the other. It requires clarity, empathy, and resilience.

How do you maintain creative vision while ensuring that productions run smoothly?

For me, it starts with understanding the director’s intention and translating that into a system that supports everyone. I ensure the creative choices are protected, but I also keep things practical. A good production manager is both an artist and an architect. Making sure there is a balance between the cast and the crew.

Collaboration is crucial in the arts. How do you build effective relationships with directors, cast, and crew?

I build trust through respect. I listen deeply, communicate clearly, and treat everyone from lead actor to crew assistant with dignity. People give their best when they feel seen and valued. Collaboration is an emotional currency.

Share an experience where you faced a significant challenge during a production. How did you and your team overcome it?

There was a production that lost a major cast member days before opening. Panic was inevitable, but as a Stage Manager, I applied some tactics and I was spontaneous with my approach in solving the challenges. The show eventually became one of our most powerful because it was built on collective strength.

How do you balance your roles as an actor and a production manager, and does one influence the other?

Each discipline strengthens the other. As an actor, I understand what performers need. As a production manager, I understand the technical heartbeat of the show. Balancing them means being adaptable and always remembering the bigger picture which is, the story.

As an experienced makeup artist, how does your makeup artistry enhance a production’s overall vision?

Makeup is invisible architecture. It shapes the audience’s emotional perception without needing to speak. A well-sculpted face can communicate age, pain, innocence, or danger before the first line is delivered. Makeup allows me to support the storytelling visually and psychologically.

What has been your favorite makeup project, and what made it special?

None for now. Every make up job comes with it’s peculiarities.

How do you stay current with makeup trends and techniques to ensure your work is relevant?

I study global makeup movements, attend workshops, follow industry-leading artists, and constantly experiment. But I also believe that trends should enhance, not overshadow the character’s truth.

What advice would you give to aspiring artists looking to navigate multiple disciplines in the creative industry?

Don’t limit yourself. The industry rewards versatility. But equally, master each skill with discipline. Be curious, be teachable, and never stop creating, even when no one is watching.

In your opinion, how is the theatre and film landscape changing in today’s world?

We’re in a time when storytelling is becoming more glob- al, more personal, and more experimental. Technology is expanding what is possible, but audiences are craving authenticity more than ever. The future belongs to stories that dare to be different and artists who are brave enough to tell them.

What are your future goals, and are there any projects or roles you aspire to tackle next?

I want to explore roles that take me out of my comfort zone—psychological depths, biographical dramas, complex female leads. I also hope to produce original stories that highlight African narratives with global impact.

What keeps you motivated and inspired?

Curiosity. Every person I meet, every challenge I face, every emotion I experience becomes material. Life itself inspires me. And the realization that someone somewhere needs the stories I’ll tell keeps me going.

Can you share how your personal experiences influence your work across various disciplines?

Everything I’ve experienced be it joy, heartbreak, fear, resilience, shows up in my work. My personal history gives me emotional vocabulary. It teaches me empathy and allows me to approach characters with truth and depth.

Have you experienced any form of bullying?

Yes, I have. In different phases of my life and even within the industry.

What happened, and how did you handle it?

There was a time I was constantly underestimated and spoken down to because of my calm personality and petite stature. It affected me deeply, but I chose growth over bitterness.

I confronted it with professionalism, documented everything, stood my ground, and surrounded myself with people who respected my craft. The experience taught me that silence is not weakness, and boundaries are necessary.