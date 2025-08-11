ACTIF 2025: Access Bank Strengthens AfriCaribbean Ties

Access Bank Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to driving Africa–Caribbean trade relations and deepening partnerships with strategic institutions through its active participation at the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF) 2025, held in Grenada, recently.

The high-level forum brought together prominent leaders and stakeholders from across Africa and The Caribbean, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Dickon Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada; Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of St. Kitts & Nevis; Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Chairman of Access Holdings Plc; Dr. George Elombi, Incoming President of African Export-Import Bank(Afreximbank); Prof. Benedict Okey Oramah, outgoing President, Afreximbank; and Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President, Afreximbank; Eric Intong Monchu, Acting Group Managing Director, Client Relations, Afreximbank; Sunmbo Olatunji, CEO for Caribbean Expansion, Access Bank, and other senior business executives.

Sunmbo Olatunji participated as a panellist and shared insightful perspectives on “AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment: From Vision to Reality.” In her remarks, she underscored the Bank’s role in unlocking trade, investment, and financial connectivity between the two regions, while highlighting opportunities in tourism, agriculture, renewable energy, and digital trade.

“Our vision is to be more than a financial institution; we aim to be a bridge linking the immense potential of Africa and the Caribbean. Through strategic partnerships with Afreximbank and other key stakeholders, Access Bank is committed to enabling cross-border trade flows, fostering inclusive growth, and facilitating investment on both sides of the Atlantic,” Olatunji said.