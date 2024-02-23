Act Now To Ease Economic Hardship, Anglican Primate Tells Tinubu

The Most Rev. Dr Henry Ndukuba, Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion has called on President Bola Tinubu to act fast in order to lessen the growing suffering that Nigerians across the country are experiencing.

Speaking on Friday at late Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s funeral, which took place at the Cathedral Church of Saint Andrew, Owo, the state’s headquarters for the Owo Local Government Area of the state, the Rev. Fr urged President Tinubu to help Nigerians ease the hardship.

He asked the President to give priority to measures aimed at lessening the harsh economic obstacles while highlighting the urgent need for assistance.

He said: “May I, on behalf of Nigerians, pray and call on the President, Senator Bola Tinubu, to do something to reduce the hardship faced by Nigerians. We are waiting and expecting the fulfilment of our renewed hope.

“We have the hope he would do it because he promised us renewed hope, and according to him, it is his turn, so the turn and opportunity have been given to him now. We plead with him to do it fast because time is running out.”