ACT NAIJA Project Raises Awareness On Health, Agric, Social Protection

A group, Civil Society Action to Strengthen Social Protection in Nigeria, at the weekend, held a community outreach programme at Oluyin Civil Hall, Palace, Iyin Ekiti, under the theme “Empowering Communities through Awareness.”

The initiative brought together community members, including people with disabilities, traditional leaders, civil society organisations, and government representatives.

Addressing people at the community, Mrs. Tolulope Adewenimo of the Ekiti State Ministry of Health and Human Services said :”social protection programmes in the State Health Insurance Scheme and the Federal Basic Health Care Provision Scheme were designed to make healthcare accessible, equitable, and a fundamental right for all residents.”