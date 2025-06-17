Act Decisively ON Killings In Benue, Plateau, PFN Urges Tinubu

Share

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take decisive action, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, to end the persistent killings and kidnappings in Benue, Plateau, and other parts of the country.

In a statement issued on Tuesday and made available to New Telegraph, PFN President, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, described the situation in Benue State as a national tragedy, urging the Federal Government to respond with urgent and effective measures.

He stressed the need for government intervention to reclaim territories allegedly seized by terrorists and restore them to their rightful indigenous owners. He noted that the continuous attacks on civilians have caused widespread displacement and trauma, particularly in Benue.

“The PFN sympathizes with the Governor and people of Benue State over the relentless killings. We are deeply concerned about the alarming state of insecurity in the nation, with Benue being a critical flashpoint that has suffered for too long,” Bishop Oke said.

Criticizing the nation’s security framework, the PFN President called for a comprehensive overhaul, insisting that the current system has failed.

“Killings are taking place across the country, and the carnage has been relentless. What is happening in Benue is not a conflict between two parties—it is an invasion by illegally armed bandits seeking to displace and dominate indigenous communities,” he stated.

Bishop Oke also condemned the repeated attacks on Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps, describing them as “heinous acts” against vulnerable citizens who should be protected by the state.

“This is not about Benue people killing themselves. These are external invaders committing atrocities. If any state deserves a declaration of emergency, it is Benue,” he said.

While acknowledging President Tinubu’s recent directive deploying special security forces to Benue, the cleric described the move as belated and inadequate given the severity of the crisis.

“It is not enough to visit as a ‘Mourner-in-Chief.’ The President must act with the full weight of his office to protect the lives and land of the Benue people. Treating this as an internal conflict is misleading and dangerous,” he warned.

Bishop Oke extended the PFN’s concerns to Plateau, Taraba, and other regions suffering similar violence, urging the Federal Government to restore law and order in all affected areas.

“The Federal Government owes Nigerians a duty to restore peace and security. We believe President Tinubu has the capacity to handle the situation if he acts boldly and decisively,” he added.

He concluded with a call for credible and impartial leadership in the security sector: “We cannot continue to ask the cat to watch over the meat. The time has come to place the right people in charge of protecting Nigerians.”

The PFN reiterated its prayers for the people of Benue, Plateau, and the nation at large, while urging swift and genuine action from the presidency.

