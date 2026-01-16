ACSC To FG: Single Window Implementation Key To Boosting Maritime Trade

A former Board Member of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and Chief Executive Officer, African Centre for Supply Chain (ACSC), Dr Madu Obiora, has hinted that the Federal Government needs to speed up the implementation of single window initiative at the ports this year in order to boost the nation’s maritime transport and trade.

Obiora in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos said that maritime transport and trade were anchoree on the supply chain industry because of global trade movement via ships on the Nigerian waterways.

He explained that they are facilitated onward from the various destinations by inland transportation of diverse nature, by rail, by road, occasionally by air.

According to him, the efficiency of maritime sector interface largely with the the efficiency of all the rest of the operations. He highlighted that maritime transport, trade, shipping, fisheries, aquaculture, coastal tourism, seabed mining and offshore renewable energy were critical within the port system to ensure efficient set of operations.

He said: “So the question is, how can Nigeria harness the blue economy? So having set out any of these anchors for the blue economy and the targets, how can we begin to translate the economy number one, and I think this is the only one I’ll focus on, given the context of the discussions and the time will be to leverage the full breadth of the maritime value chain.

“And in this value chain I’ll speak on the shipping and ports, fisheries, tourism, offshore, energy and biotechnology and in shipping, I’ll speak about the efficiency of the operations leading to the ports, the efficiency of our regulatory interface within the ports.

And this regulatory interface covers ships dealing with ships on our maritime administration. “It covers the handling of cargo coming from the ships onto the ports by our port authority.

It covers facilitation of the cargo while in the ports, covered by our customs authority and our various formalities, which affects this cargo, and then it equally affects our real operations, taking goods from the ports and our land operations, taking goods from the ports.

Now you need to have a framework which ensures that all these work together, so that from the land side, for instance, cargo going out of the ports on trucks and on the rail goes seamlessly.

“There was a time when the concept of bonded terminals took place in the country, but it appears that we’ve not fully been able to explore that concept again, a concept which ensures that the customs interface with the cargo is not limited to the seaports, but could happen within the inland, within the hinterlands of the country, so cargo can efficiently drop at the ports, and on the same day, without any customs review, goes by truck to various inland ports.

“The country has already created at least six inland ports across the various regions of the country, so that way, you have quicker cargo facilitation at the Port.”

On Nigeria’s chances in global trade, he noted that “if you realize that the significant part of our exports remain crude oil, and when you now know what could happen at the time we begin to benefit from our other non-oil resources, and we also expand on the trading services that goes outside.

So I think Nigeria is actually well positioned to accrued significant value from the global trade in the next few years, and that translates to great value for those services current in supply chain business operations.”

On Nigeria’s foreign trading partners, the renowned logistics expert explained that, “we do have most of our imports coming in from China, United States, India, Netherlands and UAE in that order, while the exports largely go to Europe, Asia in that order too.

So this simply, again represents trade surplus which we have and the key markets for both import and exports, Speaking on the country’s inland waterways’ significance, Dr Obiora said: “And for me, I would like, or normally like, to illustrate the inland waterways of Nigeria side by side, with the oceans, because the inland waterways, for those of us in Nigeria, represents an equally important component of our trade.

“Nigeria has about 10,000 kilometers of inland waterways. Nigeria. At least 17 of Nigeria’s 36 states are accessible by water, and accessible more or less year round by water.

But if you look at the wider picture, up to 28 states of the of the federation out of the 36 accessible by water, the only thing is that out of the 28 not all of them may be accessible on year round.”