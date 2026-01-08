ACSC To FG: Remove Challenges Confronting Logistics Sector To Boost Investment

The Chairman, Governing Council of African Centre for Supply Chain (ACSC), Prof A.G Sumaila, has urged the Federal Government to prioritise removing the various challenges confronting the country’s logistics sector, saying the sector is integral to attracting Foreign Direct Investment and facilitating international trade.

Sumaila, who made this known in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, stated that a strong logistics framework was vital for businesses to efficiently import raw materials and export finished goods.

According to him, by optimising customs processes, modernizing port facilities, and enhancing cross-border transportation, logistics can greatly increase Nigeria’s attractiveness to foreign investors.

He explained that the development of major ports, such as Apapa Port and Tin-Can Island Port, would play a crucial role in supporting Nigeria’s trade activities, as these ports manage a significant volume of import and export transactions.

Additionally, he pointed out that Nigeria’s involvement in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) highlighted the critical role of logistics in fostering regional trade and economic integration. He said: “Despite the essential function of logistics in Nigeria’s economy, the sector encounters various challenges that limit its efficiency.

Insufficient infrastructure, bureaucratic hurdles, and elevated operational costs present considerable obstacles to the effective execution of logistics operations. “The transportation sector, encompassing aviation, rail, road, and maritime elements, has been adversely affected by a lack of investment and maintenance, resulting in deteriorating conditions that worsen logistical difficulties.

For example, the failure of vital infrastructure, such as the Akerre Bridge, has disrupted freight transportation and caused delays in the movement of goods.

“The renowned logistics expert pointed out that logistics operations in Nigeria are further complicated by challenges such as delays in customs documentation and inefficiencies in terminal loading, which lead to heightened costs and diminished competitiveness for local businesses.”

In addition, he stressed that the logistics sector also played an indirect role in supporting other economic sectors. “For example, logistics improves logistics management in industries such as manufacturing and retail, resulting in greater productivity and profitability.

“In manufacturing, efficient logistics operations ensures the timely delivery of raw materials and finished finished products, thereby optimising production schedules and minimising operational delays.

Likewise, the retail sector depends significantly on logistics for effective inventory management and order fulfillment, which are essential for satisfying customer demands and improving customer satisfaction,” he said. On the role of logistics in boosting e-commerce space, Sumaila noted: “Logistics is integral to the development of Nigeria expanding e-commerce industry.

As online shopping becomes increasingly popular, the establishment of efficient logistics systems is vital for ensuring prompt deliveries to customers in both Urban and rural settings.

“Companies such as Jumia and Konga rely on a strong logistics framework to engage with customers and promote the growth of the e-commerce sector.

“The effective integration of logistics within the retail and e-commerce industries not only enhances sales but also, fosters overall economic growth by generating employment opportunities and encouraging customer expenditure.”