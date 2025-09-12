ACSC: Logistics Costs Killing Businesses In Nigeria

The Director General, African Centre for Supply Chain (ACSC), Dr. Madu Obiora, has raised the alarm that Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gun power following Federal Government’s failure to create a ministry for logistics and supply chain engagements.

Obiora disclosed that logistics cost was the biggest thing that is currently killing businesses in Nigeria amid lack of data and non-competitiveness. The ACSC DG disclosed this to New Telegraph during the maiden Supply Chain conference in Lagos.

He said logistics sector in the country was a critical driver of economic growth, contributing approximately 3.73 per cent to the GDP in 2024, with total logistics costs amounting to N1,003.9 trillion (approximately $590.55 million). While the formal sector accounts for $535.5 billion (3.03 per cent of GDP), the informal sector contributes N468.4 billion (0.70 per cent of GDP), underscoring its significant but unreported economic role.

According to him, road transport dominates at N425.8 billion (2.39 per cent of GDP), reflecting its centrality in supply chains, while formal rail and maritime sectors remain underdeveloped, contributing less than 0.33 per cent of GDP combined.

While speaking on the cost of logistics on the country’s GDP, the renowned logistics and supply chain expert said: “We don’t have data. We don’t even know what portion of our GDP is made of our logistics. “And that is what we are pursuing. We did a survey report with NITT (Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology) trying to find out what per cent of our GDP is actually logistics.

“Because we need a proposition. If you know that you can now talking about costs. But the fact is that logistics cost is the biggest thing that is killing businesses in Nigeria right now because we are not competitive at all.” He continued: “Despite its potential, the sector faces persistent challenges, including inadequate infrastructure (poor road networks, limited rail connectivity, port congestion, and insufficient storage facilities), raising operational costs (up to 40 per cent), and regulatory inefficiencies.

“These issues hinder sectoral performance and GDP growth, particularly as demand for goods and regional trade agreements like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) intensify the need for improved logistics efficiency.” On the roles of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in logistics and supply chain development in the country, he stressed that “It will.

But first of all, when they say automation you don’t automate an empty space you have to have a process to automate. “So if we don’t build the necessary foundation, AI will not help us grow logistics and supply chains development. Right now the fight is between those who understand how to use AI and those who don’t understand it. “And those who don’t understand it are those who are going to lose their jobs.

“It is not So that will takes peoples jobs it is those who know how to use it that would drive the other peoples. So AI is fantastic. “It can do a whole lot. But we need to build the foundation and then incorporate it into it. So you can’t keep it like that.”

He further said: “African Centre for Supply Chain has been a pioneer in pushing supply chain issues because that is the only way out for companies, formations everywhere. “If we can get it right today, then we can have a future that we need. That is the essence. “So the issue is that we have so many challenge that is drawing supply chain back.

I will give you an example, sustainability. Dangote brought trucks that will help Nigeria. “Then what happened. We have a strike to deal with. Because of that, you probably won’t blame those who are on strike because of the type of environment we are in and because they ought to have been discussed with.