ACS Nigeria Celebrates Decade Of Scientific Excellence – Inam

The American Chemical Society (ACS) Nigeria International Chemical Sciences Chapter has marked its 10th anniversary and Annual Symposium with the theme: “Advancing Sustainability through AI-Driven Chemistry.”

The event brought together leading scientists, policymakers, and innovators to explore how artificial intelligence is transforming chemistry and driving sustainable development.

Chair of ACS Nigeria, Edu J. Inam, reflected on the chapter’s milestone achievements over the past decade, emphasizing the urgent need to leverage chemistry in addressing global challenges.

“This year marks not only a decade of scientific exchange and collaboration, but also a reaffirmation of our shared vision — leveraging chemistry to build a more sustainable world,” she stated.

Inam noted the timeliness of the symposium’s theme, pointing out that the convergence of AI and chemistry offers unparalleled opportunities in the face of climate change, energy insecurity, and environmental degradation.

“AI is not replacing chemists; it is empowering us to think faster, design smarter, and innovate more sustainably. From green manufacturing to pollution control, AI is accelerating discoveries that will redefine our future,” she said.

In her statement, Prof. Inam also underscored ACS Nigeria’s commitment to inclusivity, diversity, and global scientific cooperation, describing the society as a catalyst for progress in Nigeria and beyond.

Olufemi Peters, Vice-Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) and Chief Host of the symposium, emphasized the transformative potential of AI in modern chemistry.

“AI’s predictive and optimization capabilities are revolutionizing waste reduction, energy conservation, and process efficiency,” he remarked.

Peters, represented by Chiedu F. Mafiana, NOUN’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), reaffirmed the institution’s dedication to accessible, technology-driven education.

He urged participants to move beyond academic discourse and turn symposium insights into practical solutions.

“These conversations must extend beyond academia. They are vital to building a knowledge-driven economy in Nigeria and across Africa.”

In a goodwill message, the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Uche Nnaji, announced the Federal Government’s initiative to train 200,000 Nigerians in AI and emerging technologies.

Represented by Patricks Oghuma, Special Assistant to the Minister and Team Lead for Technical & Administration at the Ministry’s Project Delivery, Monitoring, and Evaluation (PROD-ME), he stressed the crucial intersection of AI and chemistry:

“We stand at the forefront of a revolution where AI and chemistry converge to unlock new possibilities. This synergy is key to driving sustainable innovation that benefits both society and the economy.”

The symposium reaffirmed ACS Nigeria’s commitment to harnessing chemical sciences for societal advancement. The chapter expressed appreciation to its partners, attendees, and supporters for contributing to the success of the event.

Other notable speakers included Dorothy Phillips, ACS President; Leroy Cronin of the University of Glasgow, UK, representing David Wu, ACS International District Director; Paul C. Onyenekwe, Director-General of SHEDA Science and Technology Complex, Abuja; and representatives from various government agencies.

