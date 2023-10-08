A’Crt Victory: Ajadi Congratulates Kano NNPP Reps Member, Zakari

A Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has congratulated Federal House of Representatives member for Tarauni Federal Constituency, Kano State, Umar Mukhtari Zakari, for his Saturday’s victory at the Court of Appeal, describing the it as the restoration of the wishes of the people.

Similarly, Ajadi was optimistic about the victory of the Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, at the Court of Appeal noting that the Court would also do justice in his case and upturn the judgment of the Kano state Governorship Election Tribunal that nullified his election.

A three-member Appeal Court, in the judgment read by Justice Obande Ogbuinya, the Court upheld the arguments by the lawyer to Zakari and the NNPP, Mahmud Magaji (SAN) that the tribunal erred in law in reaching its decision that Zakari forged his credentials as the petitioners failed to establish their claim to that effect.

Zakari was declared winner of the election held on February 25, which Ibrahim Hafiz Kawu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenged with a petition dated March 17, 2023. He had claimed that Zakari purportedly forged the Housawa Special Primary School certificate which he presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) because the name on it was simply “Muktar Umar.”

The Court of Appeal, in its judgment, held that the respondents, who were petitioners at the tribunal, failed to prove that Zakari was not the same person who attended the school and was awarded the certificate and therefore set aside the judgment of the tribunal, allowed the appeal and affirmed Zakari’s election.

In a statement obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, Ambassador Ajadi, who was the NNPP governorship candidate in Ogun state, described Zakari’s victory as the restoration of people’s wish which has reinforced the belief that the Judiciary is the last hope of the common man.

On the governorship judgment, Ajadi said “Our party, the NNPP has about 26 members in the House of Assembly in Kano while APC has 14. Their elections were conducted on the same day as the governorship election.

“The party won in almost all the local government areas of the state. So where has the Tribunal derived the victory it gives the APC candidate”?, Ajadi queried.