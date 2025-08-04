ACRL Appoints Nigerian Co-Chair

The Association of College and Research Libraries (ACRL), a division of American Library Association (ALA), has appointed a Nigerian, Ayansewa Adedeji, as co-chair of information literacy committee.

The appointment, which takes effect from July 1, 2025, ends on June 30, 2027. The association explained in a statement that his appointment was in recognition of his contributions to the profession and a testament to the growing impact of African scholars and library professionals in international library network.

Adedeji has seven years of experience and made significant strides working in libraries and institutions in Nigeria, including his service as the head of libraries at Government College, Ibadan (GCI) and Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu, Osun State.

In 2024, he travelled to the United States to begin PhD in Information Science at Florida State University (FSU), United States.

Adedeji’s scholarly interests lie at the intersection of technology, people and library services and his current research focuses on emerging areas that are reshaping the field.