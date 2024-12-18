ACReSAL Project: FCTA Disburses $250,000 To 10 FCT Communities

Share

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) yesterday disbursed $25,000.00 each to 10 communities qualified for the World Bank intervention project, the Community Revolving Fund (CRF).

The Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Mariya Mahmoud was received by the respective Community Revolving Fund Management Committees.

Mahmoud also kicked off the distribution of water pumping machines to Community Interest Groups (CIGs), motorcycles to the FCT Forest Guards, water tankers and a multipurpose truck to support reforestation efforts of the FCT Administration.

The minister said: “I urge you to utilize these funds wisely and responsibly, leveraging this opportunity to enhance your socio-economic well-being, improve your livelihoods and contribute meaningfully to the development of your communities.”

She described the timing of this initiative as apt, and significant as it aligns with the Federal Government’s strategic efforts to combat the escalating food crisis in Nigeria.

She said: “It further reflects the FCT Administration’s dedication to uplifting the lives of the most vulnerable groups, thereby fostering a more equitable and resilient FCT.”

The minister praised the World Bank for its support and partnership through the ACReSAL project.

