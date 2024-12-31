ACReSAL: Ododo Presents N3bn To 80 Communities

Share

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has presented the sum of N3 billion to over 2,381 direct beneficiaries in over 170 groups from 80 communities impacted by climate change.

The amount was under the Community Revolving Fund of the Agro-Climate Resilience in Semi-arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) Project in partnership with the World Bank Group.

Presenting the cheques to the beneficiaries yesterday at the Government House in Lokoja, the state capital, Governor Ododo said the Community Revolving Fund is in line with his administration’s commitment to ensure food security and sustainable agricultural practices in the state.

The governor assured the people that the state government under his watch, would continue to provide an enabling environment for the success and sustenance of the ACReSAL project.

He noted that the effort was in furtherance of the development agenda of the state government to increase the adoption of sustainable landscape management, and to strengthen the long-term framework for integrated climate resilience landscape management, and effective agricultural practices across communities across the 21 local government areas of the state.

