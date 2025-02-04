ACRC, Partners Borno Govt To Tackle Urban Devt Challenges

Share

A research body, the African Cities Research Consortium (ACRC) has partnered with Borno Geographic Information Service BOGIS to address the growing urban development challenges confronting the state’s rapidly expanding cities of Maiduguri.

Maiduguri, the state capital which is one of the fastest growing cities in Nigeria has faced an increase in population compounded by the influx of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) as a result of the Boko Haram insurgency, placed immense pressure on existing infrastructure and resources.

Addressing journalists at the NUJ Press Centre in Maiduguri on Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer of the ACRC, Prof Diana Mitlin said other issues facing the city include inadequate housing, strained public services informal land titles, and environmental concerns.

Prof. Mitllin said they were in Maiduguri as one of the cities out of the 13 in African countries, stressing that in Nigeria they are working in Lagos and Maiduguri.

The Executive Director said that the consortium’s goal is to develop comprehensive solutions to these challenges and improve the living conditions of all urban residents, especially those in disadvantaged communities.

“The rapid urbanization in Borno presents both opportunities and challenges,” Professor Mitlin remarked. We must collaborate to ensure our cities are sustainable and resilient, and provide a good quality of life for everyone, she said.

The ACRC, working with its partners in Academia, traditional institutions and Civil Society organisations in exploring innovative and affordable housing solutions to accommodate the growing population; improving and expanding critical infrastructure, including roads, water supply, and sanitation systems; developing effective urban planning strategies to guide future growth and development; creating economic opportunities for urban residents to ensure sustainable livelihoods; and addressing environmental challenges related to waste management, pollution, and resource depletion.

The meeting has brought together government officials, traditional rulers, urban planning experts, and representatives from various non-governmental organisations.

Professor Mitlin confirmed that the ACRC and its partners will continue these discussions and formulate concrete action plans for implementation, adding further consultations with community members are also planned to ensure that solutions are inclusive and address the needs of the people.

Share

Please follow and like us: