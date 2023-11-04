Acquire Relevant Skills, Invest In Yourselves, First Bank CEO, VC, Others Counsel UI Graduates

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of First Bank Limited, Dr Adesola Adeduntan; the Vice Chancellor of University of Ibadan (UI), Prof. Kayode Adebowale; as well as, the Chief Executive Officer of EZ37 Solutions Limited, Adaora Ayoade on Friday counselled the graduates of the premier University against fear of failure, urging them to continue to invest in the improvement of their skills and capabilities in order to excel in life.

The trio made the call during the ‘Career Fair 2023’ anchored by EZ37 Solutions Limited as part of activities marking the 2023 convocation and 75th Foundation Day ceremonies of the premier university. The career fair was themed: “Global Careers: Navigating Opportunities Beyond Borders”.

Adeduntan urged the graduates to be deliberate in building networks and continuously investing in their emotional, physical, social and intelligence quotients (Four Qs), as well as, aptitude and attitude (two As) which he said are pivotal to their altitude.

“Seeing that you have taken the first and most important step towards shaping your future, the rest should be a journey to self-discovery for you. Don’t be afraid to try and more importantly, don’t be afraid to fail. Always remember Lupita Nyong’o’s words that

‘It’s only when you risk failure that you discover things. When you play it safe, you are not expressing the utmost of your human experience’.

‘’It is important to identify your core skills, work values, ethics and especially where your passion lies. Carry out a SWOT analysis on yourselves to identify your strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats and once you discover and define your authentic selves, channel all your energy to pursuing career paths that align with the future you envision for yourself.

‘’This career fair is perfectly timed, and I believe it will be a good opportunity for you to explore and connect. Coming from someone like me who knows well the power of professional networking, take this as your cue to engage in meaningful conversations with people of similar interests and passions. Ask questions where in doubt; present your elevator pitch to individuals and organizations of your interests, and you may just be a conversation away from your dream job.

‘’I also encourage you not to undermine the importance of internships and boot camps.They are gaining popularity in today’s world and the benefits cannot be over-emphasized. As a matter of fact, First Bank recently pioneered the first of its kind Technology Academy programme in Nigeria designed to meet the growing manpower requirements of the Bank as it evolves into a fully digitized financial services provider. All the 86 participants that successfully completed the programme have since been eased into various IT-related roles in the Bank, marking the beginning of a forward-looking career trajectory for them.

‘’I therefore enjoin you to be on the lookout for more of these programmes by First Bank accentuating our long-term commitment towards identifying, nurturing, and empowering young, passionate and talented Nigerians, and ensuring the overall development of human resources as a tool to nation building.

The Vice Chancellor, whose message was delivered by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (DVC, Research, Innovation and Strategic Partnership), Prof. Oluyemisi Bamgbose (SAN), reminded the graduates that organizations placed a great emphasis on skills and experience, as well as, past achievements of candidates.

According to him: ‘’Success in a recruitment exercise has gone beyond the traditional mindset that an excellent grade guarantees employment. Many job seekers take a passive approach thereby failing to adequately prepare a strategy to distinguish themselves from other candidates. Standing out from the crowd of applicants is crucial to securing the job of your dreams. With numerous qualified candidates applying for the post, it is essential to differentiate yourself to catch the employer’s attention and leave a lasting impression.

The Chief Executive Officer of EZ37 Solutions Limited, Adaora Ayoade, in his remarks said today’s graduates must acquire marketable appropriate skills to be relevant in the market place and get opportunities, stressing that they should “Be well equipped with the right skills and continue to learn. Life is about ongoing learning. Organisations are looking for talents and skills. Skills, attitude and certificates are very important”, he said.