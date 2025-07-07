Association of Certified Protocol Practitioners of Nigeria (ACPPN), has advocated that Nigeria should institutionalize and consistently apply order of precedence guides before, during, and after events.

In a meeting which was convened virtually for a landmark session hosted by the Association, Feyisola Adetunji, a seasoned United States.-based International Engagement and Protocol Consultant, speaking to professionals, policymakers, and event managers, on the theme: “Order of Precedence in Nigeria: Protocol, Power, and Perception”, hinted on the need to institutionalize order of precedence.

He maintained that Precedence was not about ego but about ensuring dignity, order and public confidence adding that precedence is not merely about status or titles.

He recalled his own experience as a protocol lead for a major international conference in 2017, where a simple error in the speaking order almost caused a diplomatic embarrassment.

He said:“It is a strategic language of respect, clarity, and recognition. It ensures people understand their place, not as a slight, but as a system of service and order.

“The introduction of a House Representative member before a Senator nearly disrupted the event.

“We resolved it quickly, but it highlighted the sensitivity around roles and hierarchy,” he said.

The presentation navigated multiple real-life scenarios that have made headlines in recent years, including: The Governor Soludo redirection incident at Eagle Square underscoring the importance of clear access points and security alignment.

The standoff between Former President Obasanjo and Traditional Rulers in Oyo highlighted the long-standing tensions between constitutional protocol and traditional authority.

He also listed Gov Adeleke and Senator Basiru clash at Osogbo, where unclear seating arrangements led to public tension during Eid prayers.

According to the expert, these were not just recounted for effect; they were dissected as learning tools, urging protocol officers to understand the influence of politics, perception, and culture in every event.

The emphasis was on proactive planning, empathy, and neutral enforcement of the established order of precedence.

One of the more stirring moments came when Adetunji advocated for citizenship education:

“The time has come for every public servant, private institutions, protocol officer, and stakeholder to understand what order of precedence is, why it matters, and how to uphold it with dignity.

“We need nationwide awareness and education to avoid preventable protocol breaches,” he said.

During the interactive segment, participants raised pertinent questions about the influence of politics and how protocol professionals should maintain integrity as Adetunji gave them the professional guidance.