ACPN Urges Review Of Draft National Prescription Policy Before Launch

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) has called on the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare (FMOH&SW) to allow stakeholders to review the draft National Prescription Policy (NPP) before its planned launch, warning that a thorough review is vital to ensure accuracy, inclusivity, and long-term effectiveness.

In a letter addressed to the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, the ACPN commended the ministry for reviving the NPP — an initiative last worked on in 2013/2014 before being abandoned due to unresolved conflicts and key stakeholder walkouts. The letter was signed by the ACPN National Chairman, Ambrose Igwekamma Ezeh and it’s National Secretary, Omokhafe Ashore.

The group noted that the new push for the policy represents a significant opportunity to address long-standing gaps in drug regulation and patient care, but stressed that rushing to launch without final stakeholder input could undermine its objectives.

According to the ACPN, the NPP process has faced major setbacks in the past — many of which remain relevant today. The association pointed to what it described as the “non-committal posturing” of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) at crucial points, particularly in drug categorisation.

They also criticised the Food and Drugs Department of the FMOH&SW for failing, on multiple occasions, to provide essential technical information to guide the committee’s work. The ACPN further lamented that some stakeholders placed narrow professional interests above public health, even attempting to subject national policy decisions to the approval of their own organisational leadership.

The group argued that future committees must prioritise the experience and public health commitment of members over factional considerations. The pharmacists’ body stressed that reviewing the draft before launch will help ensure that all policy extracts are properly documented and reflect the consensus reached during committee sessions.

“This is essential for improving prescription compliance, reducing drug misuse, and guaranteeing that only registered facilities dispense medicines prescribed by legitimate practitioners,” the letter stated. Such a framework, the ACPN argued, would improve patient safety, reduce the incidence of counterfeit or substandard medicines, and boost treatment outcomes nationwide.

Beyond the NPP, the ACPN urged the FMOH&SW to champion improved funding for the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN). The council, they said, plays a stabilising role in regulating the practice of pharmacy, ensuring compliance with the Poison and Pharmacy Act, and safeguarding the integrity of the drug supply chain.

“Pharmacy-specific functions can no longer be underfunded or neglected,” the letter emphasised, noting that effective prescription policing requires strong regulatory oversight backed by adequate resources. The ACPN called for an immediate but well-prepared launch of the NPP, following a final review by interested stakeholders.

They described the policy’s eventual implementation as a potential “watershed” for Nigerian healthcare and a significant achievement for the Tinubu administration. If properly executed, the group said, the NPP could transform prescription practices, strengthen public health protections, and set Nigeria on a path toward global best practices in drug regulation.