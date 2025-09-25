ACPN Urges FG To Recognize Community Pharmacies As PHC Centers

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) has called on the Federal Government to formally designate community pharmacies as Primary Health Care (PHC) centers across the country.

The appeal was made by the National Chairman of ACPN, Pharm. Ambrose Ezeh, during a press briefing at the association’s national secretariat to mark the 2025 World Pharmacist Day, themed “Think Health, Think Pharmacist.”

Ezeh stressed that pharmacists remain trusted healthcare professionals who provide essential services such as medication expertise, health advice, disease management, and public health advocacy.

“Pharmacists are often the first point of contact for patients, making them indispensable in the healthcare system,” he said, noting their accessibility and willingness to offer free consultations on medication safety, drug interactions, side effects, and adherence strategies.

Highlighting the critical role of pharmacists in public health, Ezeh listed their contributions to vaccination drives, health screenings, chronic disease management, opioid stewardship, telepharmacy, and collaborative healthcare delivery with other professionals.

He further emphasized the importance of value-based care, which allows community pharmacists to personalize treatment plans, optimize medication use, and improve patient outcomes.

As part of the 2025 celebrations, ACPN launched the “Pharmacy Forward: Performance, Collaboration, and Health Transformation” initiative aimed at standardizing career progression ratings for community pharmacists. The framework introduces a five-level career advancement structure—Community Pharmacist, Senior Community Pharmacist, Community Pharmacist Specialist, Community Pharmacist Senior Specialist, and Community Pharmacist Consultant.

According to Ezeh, the initiative will enhance professional growth, promote quality assurance, and foster collaboration, ultimately leading to better health outcomes.

“The benefits of this initiative will translate into improved public health while ensuring professional fulfillment for pharmacists,” he added.

Ezeh concluded by reaffirming ACPN’s commitment to advancing pharmacy practice and urged all pharmacists to seize the opportunity of World Pharmacist Day to showcase their impact on health systems and advocate for the recognition of community pharmacies as vital pillars of primary healthcare in Nigeria.