ACPN Urges FG To Provide Free Anti-Venom Drugs For Nigerians

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) has called on the Federal Government to provide free antivenom drugs and prioritise local manufacturing to end the 2,000 preventable deaths recorded annually in the country.

In a statement following the tragic death of an Abuja singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, the association insisted that Nigeria must transition from a donor-dependent supply chain to a self-sufficient local production model to safeguard lives and meet the World Health Organization’s (WHO) 2030 target of halving snakebite-related fatalities.

On behalf of the leadership and the entire membership of the ACPN, National Chairman Pharm. Ambrose Igwekammah Eze extended deepest condolences to the family of the late Ifunanya Nwangene over what he described as a tragic and painful loss.

“We mourn with the family and stand in solidarity with all Nigerians who have lost loved ones to preventable causes,” Eze stated. He also emphasized that every Nigerian life is valuable and must be treated as a national priority Eze warned that snakebite envenoming remains one of the most neglected public health emergencies in Nigeria.

He revealed that while the country records over 20,000 cases annually, approximately 1,700 Nigerians suffer permanent disabilities, including limb amputations, due to tissue necrosis and delayed access to care.