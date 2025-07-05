ACPN To Revolutionize Nigeria’s Healthcare System

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) has unveiled plans to transform the country’s healthcare landscape through innovation and patient-focused care at its 44th Annual International Conference.

The conference, themed “Technology Integration, Personalized Care: The Future of Community Pharmacy Practice,” is scheduled to hold from July 22 to 27, 2025, in Awka, Anambra State.

According to the National Chairman of ACPN, Pharm. Ezeh Ambrose Igwekamma, the conference will bring together over 3,000 delegates, including pharmacists, healthcare professionals, policymakers, researchers, and industry stakeholders from within and outside Nigeria.

The event will focus on critical issues such as the growing threat of counterfeit and substandard drugs and food products. Participants will explore strategies to strengthen regulatory frameworks, adopt digital health technologies, and enhance personalized pharmaceutical care.

Pharm. Igwekamma stressed the importance of embracing modern innovations like telepharmacy, electronic health records, and artificial intelligence to improve pharmacy practice and service delivery.

“Our goal is to reposition community pharmacies as vital pillars of Nigeria’s healthcare system, leveraging technology and personalized care to meet the evolving needs of our population,” he said.

Key activities lined up include a walk against counterfeit medicines, leadership roundtables, a healthcare innovation expo, and a cultural night showcasing Nigeria’s rich heritage.

The ACPN and the Anambra State Government have both expressed strong support for the conference, describing it as a crucial step toward building a resilient, innovative, and patient-centered healthcare system.

As Nigeria continues to confront the menace of counterfeit drugs and poorly regulated drug outlets, ACPN has called on stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem to join this national effort to ensure safer, smarter, and more accessible care for all Nigerians.