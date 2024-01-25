ACPN Tasks Tinubu on Depreciating Naira, Open Drug Market

Pharmacists under the auspices of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria, ACPN, have charged President Bola Tinubu to take urgent steps to stabilise the value of the Naira as well as eliminate the unconventional distribution of drugs in order to curtail the rising prices in the country, lamenting that the purchasing power of people has diminished. Making the call in Lagos, the National Chairman, ACPN, Pharm Wale Oladigbolu, traced the depreciation of the naira to June when the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) allowed a free fall of the national currency against the US dollar and other global currencies. “As regards the hike in prices, we have observed as an Association that those hikes are directly tied to the instability in the foreign exchange market and the devaluation of the Naira.

“So these are the two drivers and we want to encourage the federal government to stabilise the Naira because when it’s unstable, the people who are importing will definitely factor the instability into their operations and therefore prices would be high; to this end, we hereby appeal to them to put things in motion to ensure that our currency is stable.” Furthermore, Oladigbolu noted that many drugs, especially for chronic illnesses like diabetes and heart conditions, are now both scarce and unaffordable, unlike before. He also noted that the scarcity of medicines and hike in the prices, were regrettable issues at this period. He spoke at a press conference to inaugurate the Conference Planning Committee for the Association’s 43rd Annual Scientific Conference scheduled for Ibadan, Oyo State later this year. “Talking about the scarcity of medicine, we are very worried as an Association that ailments that ought not to kill people are now killing people.

We are also worried that people stay longer in the hospital because medicines are not available, and we are so worried that people stay out of work just because they can’t get the right medication, so it is highly unfortunate and frustrating”, he stressed. While calling on the federal government, especially the National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), which is an agency of the government to address the two issues as fast as possible, he added that daily, people are dying and it’s disturbing the economy. “Also, NAFDAC must begin to look at how to address the issue of companies that are folding up in Nigeria, such that a pharmaceutical company exiting the country should have a mechanism in place from NAFDAC to monitor what is going on there and to know how to address the scarcity of medicine that may arise after the exit.

It is not good that when a company exits the country, then the citizens should start crying over the scarcity of the products,” he said. Oladigbolu urged the FG to also help reduce the prices of drugs through the elimination of open drug markets, adding that they are not regulated and fuel the challenge of hikes in the price of drugs.