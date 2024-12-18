ACPN Seizes N460m Expired Drugs In A’ibom

Share

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) has mopped up fake and expired drugs worth N460million in Akwa Ibom State. The items were seized from the three senatorial districts.

The ACPN Chairman Anderson Tony announced this during the formal handover of the expired drugs to the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for documentation and disposal.

According to him, the eradication of expired drugs should be a matter of national urgency and collective responsibility devastating the effects of the menace.

Tony said: “It is with immense gratitude and a sense of accomplishment that I stand before you today as we mark a significant milestone in our collective effort to rid our society of expired drugs.

“Until the chaotic drug distribution system in Nigeria is overhauled and unauthorized drug markets are permanently closed, the repercussions of this problem will continue to plague us.

