ACPN Seeks Tinubu’s Intervention To Stem Unethical Drug Distribution In Hospitals

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) has decried what it described as the growing wave of unethical and unlawful practices in drug distribution within Federal Health Institutions (FHIs), accusing hospital managements, some pharmaceutical companies, and their superintendent pharmacists of breaching professional and statutory regulations.

In a statement jointly signed by its National Chairman, Ambrose Igwekamma Ezeh, and National Secretary, Omokhafe Ashore, the ACPN called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently intervene by directing the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare to halt what it termed “government-induced chaos” in the nation’s drug distribution system.

According to the association, several public hospitals, with the tacit endorsement of the Federal Ministry of Health & Social Welfare (FMoH&SW), have continued to run unlawful public-private partnership (PPP) drug schemes, including the controversial “Medipool” arrangement, which the pharmacists said contravenes existing pharmacy laws and threatens the integrity of drug supply chains.

“It is a travesty of justice and the rule of law that government agencies and institutions choose to break the very law they are meant to uphold,” said Ezeh and Ashore.

“The FMoH&SW, which should exercise oversight on these institutions, has failed to check the unending cycle of aberrant outputs in drug distribution models in the public sector.”

The ACPN cited provisions of the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) Act 2022, highlighting sections 22(1), 27(5), 29, and 54, which prohibit unregistered pharmacies, restrict private ownership within public health facilities, and compel all pharmacies to operate under licensed superintendent pharmacists.

The group also accused the ministry and hospital managements of violating the Public Procurement Act 2007, which mandates transparent and competitive bidding in procurement processes.

The association alleged that more than 20 unregistered pharmaceutical premises are currently engaged in PPP operations within federal hospitals, naming institutions such as the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH) Sokoto, Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) Kano, and the National Hospital Abuja among those implicated.

“One of the most aggressive companies involved in these illegal operations is registered in Ikeja, Lagos, but has taken over the pharmacy department of a prominent Nigerian teaching hospital.

This company continues to drop the names of senior government officials and the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) to justify its actions,” ACPN alleged. The association warned superintendent pharmacists whose licenses are being used to cover these unlawful activities to normalise their operations before the end of 2025 or face disciplinary action from the ACPN in 2026.

It also threatened to seek broader sanctions from the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) and other relevant regulatory bodies, including invoking strict liability clauses under the Consumer Protection and Trade Malpractices Act against offending companies and professionals.

Beyond exposing malpractice, the pharmacists’ group called for a return to best practices anchored on the Drug Revolving Fund (DRF) model, which it said remains the most sustainable and lawful framework for drug procurement and distribution in public hospitals.

The association cited the success story of the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, Lagos, where pharmacists managed a DRF that funded the construction of a N200 million pharmacy complex in 2014 without depleting its resources — a feat ACPN described as “unmatched in Nigeria’s health financing history.”

“The choice of running a sustainable DRF is enshrined in the law, and it works when pharmacists are allowed to exercise lawful superintendence and administrative oversight,” the statement emphasised. “The challenge remains the alleged interference of hospital chief executives who plunder DRF resources under the guise of partnerships.”

The ACPN urged the federal government to focus on strengthening local drug manufacturing through credit guarantees, fair procurement processes, and dedicated working capital lines to ensure drug security and reduce shortages in hospitals.

“Financing gaps weaken access, equity, and quality of care,” the group noted. “Rather than embarking on fruitless experiments, the FMoH&SW should embrace lawful and sustainable solutions that uphold good pharmacy practice.”

ACPN reaffirmed its commitment to sanitising the pharmaceutical supply chain and warned that continued lawlessness within public hospitals poses a grave threat to public health. “We call on President Tinubu to act now and restore order. Nigeria cannot afford a situation where government agencies become architects of illegality in drug distribution,” the pharmacists declared.