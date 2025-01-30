ACPN Seeks Stringent Penalty To Curb Fake Drugs, Unwholesome Foods, Drinks

Share

Pharmacists under the auspices of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) have urged the National Assembly (NASS) to urgently amend the existing Fake Drug and Unwholesome Food Act to become a much more potent Act of parliament.

In a letter to the President of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, the ACPN noted that apart from the dangers that Nigerians were familiar with in the case of fake drugs, the fake drink conundrum is also assuming a billion-naira business championed by modern-day merchants of death.

To this end, the National Chairman of ACPN, Mr Ambrose I. Ezeh and the National Secretary of the association, Mrs Omokhafe Ashore stated that the group was presently clamouring for specific amendments in the underlisted areas of the existing Fake Drug and Unwholesome Foods Act.

The new development became necessary due to the influx of fake drugs, foods, and especially drinks in Nigeria which has become a major source of worry in contemporary times.

To specifically address the challenges of fake, unwholesome and counterfeit medicines and drinks, Ezeh and Ashore said Section 3 of the Fake Drug and Unwholesome Foods Act which deals with penalties should read:

“Any person who commits an offense under Section 1 of this Act, is liable on conviction to a fine not lesser than N20,000,000 or imprisonment for a term not lesser than 10 years or more than 20 years or to both fine and imprisonment. According to the duo, Section 2(1) of this Act should attract the same penalty as above.

With regard to Section 5 concerning the Establishment of the Federal Task Force, the ACPN urged the “NASS to create a new section that paves the way for the director general of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to be appointed the chairman of the Federal Task Force, while the Director/Head Enforcement at the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) shall be vice chairman of the Federal Task Force.”

Furthermore, in the absence of the director general of NAFDAC who is the chairman, the vice chairman must be empowered to act on behalf of the Task Force. In addition, in Section 7 that deals with the Establishment of the State Task Force, the ACPN stated: “A chairman of the State Task Force who shall be a registered pharmacist not below the rank of a director must be appointed.”

Similarly, a vice chairman who shall be the Head of the Enforcement Department at the PCN State Office shall also be appointed. The association however noted, “The Vice Chairman of the State Task Force shall act on behalf of the chairman in his absence.”

According to the national chairman and national secretary of the ACPN, the amendment clauses are geared toward enforcing more stringent sanctions that shall serve as a deterrent to offenders while also tinkering with Sections 5 and 7 to impose the needed collaboration between NAFDAC and PCN, “which is the rate-determining step in our desire to tackle the menace of fake drugs and unwholesome food substances in Nigeria.”

Also, Ezeh and Ashore assured Senator Akpabio and his team that the ACPN desires to collaborate with the NASS in “pursuing these ideals in the best interest of consumers of health in Nigeria.”

According to the ACPN, the usually reliable and dependable research-based efforts indicate that the country is back to the days of over 50 per cent of drugs in circulation being fake and substandard as against official figures hovering between 13 per cent and 15 per cent.

Despite some modest efforts by NAFDAC, the influx of fake drugs and unwholesome food and drinks has surged very significantly in the last five years when the Federal Task Force and the equivalent State Task Forces have almost become moribund with negligible regulatory output.

Although, at the closing stages of the 1999 transition, the Fake Drug Act was entrenched in the statutes, the ACPN stressed that this has not been substantially activated in recent times.

According to the ACPN, one of the most positive outputs in the new order at NAFDAC was the landmark collaboration with the PCN in January 2024 to seal the Sabon-Geri drug market immediately after the first Coordinated Wholesale Centres (CWC) in Nigeria was officially launched in Kano, Kano State.

Share

Please follow and like us: