ACPN Replies NARD, Calls For Healthcare Reform

Share

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) has responded strongly to recent statements by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), challenging assertions about physician-led hospital leadership and professional boundaries within Nigeria’s healthcare system.

In a statement signed by the ACPN National Chairman, Pharm. Ambrose Ezeh, the association addressed two key issues raised by NARD: the effectiveness of physician-led healthcare administration and the claim that physicians do not interfere in the affairs of other health professionals.

While acknowledging the importance of intellectual dialogue within the sector, ACPN emphasized the need for structural clarity in healthcare governance. The association noted that healthcare administration should be a specialized, autonomous profession, expressing concern over the continued enforcement of Decree 10 of 1985, which mandates that Federal Health Institutions (FHIs) must be headed by physicians.

According to the ACPN, this policy shift has significantly undermined the health sector, replacing a once-efficient system led by trained health administrators with one riddled by inefficiency and corruption. “The takeover by physicians has led to unprecedented corruption and inefficiency within the health sector,” the statement read, citing recent reports that identify the health sector as one of the most corrupt in the national economy.

The association highlighted high-profile cases involving physician leaders—including ministers and hospital directors—who have been implicated in the mismanagement or misappropriation of funds. It further disclosed that the sector is burdened by over ₦30 billion in debts owed to the pharmaceutical industry, resulting from poor financial governance.

The ACPN also criticized the lack of leadership and management expertise among many physicians, describing them as often lacking in communication, relationship management, and business strategy skills—deficiencies the group says have adversely impacted the public health system.

The statement also touched on Nigeria’s troubling health indices, including high maternal and infant mortality rates and the neglect of preventive healthcare services. The ACPN argued that the current physician-led model prioritizes curative medicine, often for economic gain, while sidelining preventive and community-based approaches.

In response to NARD’s claim that physicians do not interfere with the work of other health professionals, the ACPN strongly disagreed. It cited the ongoing resistance to the implementation of the Consultant Pharmacist Cadre as a key example, noting that many physicians have opposed recognizing the distinct roles and contributions of other healthcare providers, including pharmacists.

“The health sector has suffered from negotiations and policies that are skewed in favor of physicians, marginalizing other competent professionals,” the ACPN said. It added that historical resistance to non-physician leadership roles has reinforced a culture of exclusion within the healthcare system.

In its concluding remarks, the ACPN called for comprehensive healthcare reforms based on global best practices, urging the government to adopt a more inclusive and collaborative model that recognizes the expertise of all healthcare professionals.

“For Nigeria to overcome its healthcare challenges, we must move beyond outdated governance models and embrace reforms that prioritize professional autonomy, transparency, and service delivery,” the statement added.

Share