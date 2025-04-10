ACPN Refutes Claims Of Poisons In Fluorides’ Toothpaste

Share

Pharmacists under the auspices of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) have refuted recent claims made by a popular pastor that fluorides in food, toothpaste, and pharmaceutical products are poisonous and carcinogenic. While acknowledging the pastor’s spiritual influence, the pharmacists have provided crucial scientific clarity, asserting that fluoride, when used in approved quantities by regulatory bodies, is safe and beneficial for public health.

The pharmacists made this clarifications in a statement signed by the National Chairman of the ACPN, Ambrose Igwekamma Ezeh and the association’s national secretary, Mrs) Omokhafe Ashore. Their intervention comes in response to trending videos where the religious leader vehemently condemned the pharmaceutical industry over the inclusion of fluorides in various consumer products.

In the statement Ezeh and Ashore said: “We at ACPN will not attempt to tackle the pastor’s anointing in God’s word. “But (we) will clarify with some scientific insight and background that the pastor’s exposition on fluorides was not totally in alignment with scientific facts. On the use of fluorides in pharmaceutical preparations and foods, the ACPN declared:

“Fluorides used in approved quantities by the relevant and appropriate food and drug regulatory agencies are safe. “In strictly public health interest, the ACPN wishes to posit as follows: Fluoride used in approved quantities by the relevant and appropriate Food and Drug regulatory agencies are safe.

“While some researchers have indeed linked Fluoride with some cancers, oftentimes such incidences have been proven to be in instances where excessive amounts beyond the approved limits were used.” They clarified that, usually, fluoride use not more than 5mg/kg is safe.

Highlighting the well-established benefits of fluoride in oral hygiene, the ACPN stated that “fluorides enhance tooth enamel and prevent decay when added to toothpaste in approved quantities.

This makes it both safe and effective in toothpaste.” The association further explained that adverse effects like dental fluorosis, skeletal fluorosis, and thyroid complications only arise from prolonged excessive misuse of toothpaste.

Addressing concerns about fluoride in dairy and non-dairy milk, the ACPN clarified that while cow’s milk is typically fluoride-free, some plant-based milk might contain it as a preservative or natural component. However, they reiterated that even in such non-dairy milk as vegan milk, it is only the excessive addition of fluoride that poses any propensity to danger.

The ACPN underscored the fundamental principle of pharmacology, stating that “No drug or pharmaceutical product is safe except when taken in the right quantities or measures over a timeline within the given drug regimen. “This is why we often say all drugs are potential poisons, depending on their use and management.”

Drawing attention to the natural occurrence of fluorides, the ACPN pointed out that they are naturally occurring molecules found in water, soil, salmon fish, and even some fruits and are even present in minute quantities in breast milk. The ACPN further affirmed from a holistic scientific perspective that fluorides are generally perceived as safe for human consumption.

On the recommended daily intake of fluoride, the ACPN informed the consuming public that the daily recommended intake of fluoride in adults is 3.7 – 4.5mg/daily, while 0.7 – 1.3mg/ daily is recommended in children. This difference in dosage, they explained, is why pharmaceutical companies formulate age-specific toothpaste.

Recognising the narrow safety window of fluoride, the ACPN urged consumers to be mindful of their usage, particularly concerning children. “How intentional are consumers about the quantities of fluoride products used especially in children and paediatrics?

Do we ensure toothpastes are not swallowed during use, especially in children? “Since it is established that fluorides can be taken in trace amounts in form natural and other sources, how do we ensure use and consumption do not exceed daily allowance?

“Pharmacists and other scientists will continue to research the desirability of fluoride use in oral care products and if this yields alternative drug molecules with similar benefits without the harmful effects of fluoride overdose in cost-effective settings, then a whole range of reforms may have been informed.

“In the world of science as of now, there is no credible evidence implicating fluoride-containing toothpaste or milk as causing cancers.

“Some reputable cancer associations have openly debunked claims that there is any link between fluoride and cancer after extensive research.”

The ACPN therefore appealed to persons who are not health or scientific experts to desist from advocating or positing on key subject matters, particularly those that impact public health because of the potential deleterious effects and consequences such that brings to bear on consumers of health in Nigeria.

