ACPN Raises Concern Over Rising Drug Prices

…calls for regulatory clarity between NAFDAC, PCN

The National Chairman of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN), Pharm Amrose Igwekamma Ezeh has called for urgent reforms in pharmaceutical regulation in Nigeria.

In an address at the 44th Annual International Scientific Conference of the ACPN held in Awka, Anambra State on JULY 23, Ezeh is seeking regulatory clarity, reduced duplication between the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN), saying genuine collaboration are essential to lowering drug prices and improving patient outcomes.

With the Nigerian public increasingly burdened by skyrocketing drug prices and accessibility issues, Ezeh warned that the conflicting roles between the NAFDAC and the PCN are inflaming systemic dysfunction.

“There is no law in Nigeria that gives NAFDAC powers to register premises in Nigeria,” Ezeh asserted, condemning a recent NAFDAC directive requiring pharmaceutical operators at sealed markets—Idumota in Lagos, Ariaria in Abia, and Headbridge in Anambra—to register on its portal.

“Citing over 15 Federal High Court rulings, he reaffirmed that the PCN holds the legal mandate to regulate pharmaceutical premises across retail, wholesale, and manufacturing lines. According to him, NAFDAC’s push into this jurisdiction is not only “unlawful” but threatens to destabilise the entire drug distribution ecosystem.

Unchecked Regulation Driving Up Drug Costs

However, the ACPN Chairman painted a dire picture of the consequences of regulatory overreach: burdensome policies by NAFDAC—such as mandating bioequivalence studies for generic drugs and implementing the track-and-trace system—are drastically inflating the cost of medicines. “Drug prices are projected to rise by at least another 100 per cent above current baseline prices if these policies continue unchecked,” Ezeh warned.

Such increases, he said, undermine the federal government’s goal of reducing drug prices and expanding access, particularly under President Tinubu’s healthcare reforms. Instead of prioritising revenue or foreign approval, ACPN urged that patient welfare and local pharmaceutical growth must be at the center of regulation.

Coordinated wholesale centres (CWC)Model

Amid the challenges, the conference celebrated Anambra State’s strides under the Anambra StatGovernor, Charles Soludo in reforming drug distribution.

The state is positioning itself as a model through the Coordinated Wholesale Centre (CWC) strategy, which aims to bring order and safety to Nigeria’s chaotic drug markets.

Anambra joins Kano in successfully embracing the CWC model, originally outlined in the 2015 National Drug Distribution Guidelines. Notably, Kano has fully relocated operators to its economic city, a feat ACPN attributes to synergy between the state government, PCN, and NAFDAC.

Anambra is now fast-tracking a similar initiative in Oba, thanks to infrastructural support from the Soludo administration, including land allocations for research and storage facilities.

Ezeh praised the “Soludo Effect,” highlighting the strategic appointments of pharmacists into key state roles, such as permanent secretary, special advisers, and agency heads in the health sector. “The Soludo administration has emerged as the most pharmacyfriendly in Nigeria today,” he said.

Opportunity for growth

Igwekamma emphasised the vast potential of Nigeria’s pharmaceutical sector, currently valued at $2 billion, with projections to reach $10 billion within five years—if regulatory conflicts are resolved and the environment made investment-friendly.

Highlighting recent investments in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing and local production of antiretroviral drugs and beta-lactam antibiotics, he called for a halt to the “excessive and burdensome taxes, tariffs, and regulatory fees” stifling growth.

“We must catalyse the real sector like China, India, and the USA have done,” Ezeh noted, advocating for a policy climate that fosters innovation, affordability, and access. The ACPN concluded with an appeal to the Federal Government to intervene in NAFDAC’s regulatory scope, restore PCN’s statutory role, and harmonise operations for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“Track and trace systems, bioequivalence demands—these sound progressive, but when poorly implemented, they harm the patient most,” Ezeh stressed.

He reaffirmed ACPN’s commitment to working with government at all levels—“when the agenda is right for consumers of health”— and emphasised ongoing efforts to empower pharmacists through training and professional development.

Looking ahead

The ACPN’s Awka conference did more than review pharmaceutical challenges—it spotlighted viable solutions, starting with regulatory reform. As stakeholders prepare for the rollout of the Oba CWC and monitor federal responses, one thing is clear: community pharmacists are ready to partner for progress—but only within a fair, lawful, and patientcentered system.