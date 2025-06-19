ACPN Raises Alarm Over Physicians Dominance, Seeks Presidential Intervention In Health, Education Sectors

Share

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently address what it described as the “outrageous and incomprehensible” dominance of physicians in Nigeria’s health and education systems.

In a strongly-worded open letter dated June 16, 2025, the pharmacists decried years of systemic exclusion, professional marginalisation, and policy bias that they said continue to frustrate healthcare delivery and national development.

The ACPN’s letter signed by it’s Chairman, Ambrose Igwekamma Ezeh and National Secretary, Omokhafe Ashore, with the theme “Call Off These Bluffs in National Interest,” paints a picture of entrenched professional inequality, alleging that physicians have weaponised strikes, manipulated ministerial appointments, and monopolised leadership positions in a way that undermines collaboration and effective governance in both education and health sectors.

One of the major flashpoints raised by the ACPN is the recent string of physician led strikes — most notably at the University of Calabar — protesting the appointment of vice chancellors (VCs) who possess academic PhDs as required by law, rather than medical fellowships, which are professional qualifications.

ACPN argues that such actions by the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) and the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), often supported by physician-ministers like the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, constitute an abuse of power and an affront to merit-based governance.

“It is shameful that government continues to succumb to these blackmails,” the letter reads, noting that this undermines the credibility of appointment processes and blocks qualified professionals from ascending into leadership roles, especially in Universities of Medical Sciences where non-physician lecturers also contribute significantly.

Health institutions in crisis

Beyond academia, the ACPN highlights deep-rooted dysfunction in Nigeria’s Federal Health Institutions (FHIs), attributing much of the sector’s inefficiencies to the exclusive appointment of physicians as Chief Executive Officers — a policy in place since 1985.

They point to poor hospital management, lack of electricity in hospitals, unethical handling of revolving drug funds (DRFs), and the exclusion of pharmacists and other non-physician professionals from consultant status and key decision-making roles.

A recent incident at the Specialist Hospital, Irua, Edo State, is cited where a Head of Pharmacy was allegedly punished for questioning the improper management of DRFs.

The ACPN criticises the Federal Ministry of Health’s response to the matter, accusing it of shielding physicians from accountability According to the pharmacists, these incidents reflect a pattern of institutionalised failure: “In civil climes, such conflicts are resolved by neutral parties, not fellow professionals with obvious bias,” the group argues.

Economic inequity and policy failures

The letter also details economic disparities in the sector. Physician-lecturers, they claim, earn up to N2.6 million monthly when dual roles in academia and hospitals are combined, while the highest-paid non-physician health workers earn less than N700,000.

The ACPN laments that these discrepancies are not only unfair but also demoralising to young health professionals. “Nobody wants to be an underdog anymore,” the letter noted, warning of a looming crisis in the future health workforce. Furthermore, the association slammed Nigeria’s drug procurement and distribution system, describing it as flawed and exclusionary.

It faulted the approval of the MEDIPOOL project without involving pharmaceutical stakeholders and called for the establishment of a Federal Drug Management Agency to centralise and professionalise drug procurement using the guidelines of the 2015 National Drug Distribution Guidelines (NDDG).

Failures in primary healthcare and insurance

The ACPN did not spare Nigeria’s primary healthcare and health insurance sectors, describing both as underperforming and physician-centric.

It condemned the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHDA) for allegedly excluding community pharmacists from critical health initiatives, despite their proven effectiveness during the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

“Our health insurance coverage remains below two per cent and will stay stagnant if we continue this mono-professional approach in a multidisciplinary sector,” the statement read.

The way forward

In its concluding appeal, the ACPN demands a Presidential intervention to end the exclusive appointment of physicians as CEOs of FHIs and VCs of medical universities; professionalise hospital management by reinstating trained hospital administrators; establish a Federal Drug Management Agency for transparent drug procurement, recognise and remunerate non-physician health professionals equitably, including granting consultant status where applicable and ensure inclusivity in policymaking, particularly in education, health, and drug procurement.

Similarly, Eze and Ashore demanded the promotion of merit-based and interdisciplinary leadership across government sectors to restore balance and fairness.

However, the pharmacists warned that failure to act could further erode morale across the health sector, stifle innovation, and dissuade young Nigerians from entering healthcare fields perceived to be biased and hierarchical.

Share