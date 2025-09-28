ACPN Nat’l Chairman Establishes Pharmacare Centre In Anambra

The National Chairman of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN), Pharm. Ezeh Ambrose Igwekamma, has established a Pharmacare Centre in Umuawulu Community, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State, in a move to improve access to quality healthcare in rural communities.

Pharm. Ezeh was also honoured with the prestigious chieftaincy title of Nna Tubelu Ugo I of Umuawulu Kingdom, in recognition of his exemplary leadership and contributions to community health. The title was conferred by HRM Igwe Dr. Joel Maduadichie Egwuonwu, Eze Udo II and Traditional Ruler of Umuawulu Kingdom, on September 27, 2025.

The new state-of-the-art Pharmacare Centre was officially commissioned during the ACPN’s 44th Annual Scientific National Conference. The facility is designed to deliver comprehensive healthcare services — including professional pharmaceutical care, health screenings, medication counselling, and preventive services — thereby reducing the community’s reliance on urban centres for medical attention and quality medicines.

Speaking at the commissioning, Pharm. Ezeh described the project as the realisation of a long-held vision. “This centre represents a dream turned into reality — an investment in health, wellness, and hope,” he said, acknowledging the collaborative efforts of stakeholders, healthcare professionals, and the community.

He explained that the Pharmacare Centre embodies the ACPN’s mission to transform community pharmacies into trusted healthcare institutions. “The centre is a progressive model of pharmaceutical care, integrating essential services under one roof,” he noted.

The formal commissioning was conducted by the Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Obidike, on behalf of Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo.

Pharm. Ezeh’s chieftaincy title reflects the community’s appreciation of his leadership and relentless commitment to improving health outcomes. “This honour is not just for me; it symbolizes the achievements we can accomplish as a community united in service,” he remarked during the title presentation ceremony.

The recognition serves as a motivation for continued efforts to enhance healthcare delivery through similar initiatives across Nigeria, in line with ACPN’s mission to advance community health nationwide.