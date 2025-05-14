ACPN Nat’l Chairman Endorses Genetic Health Competition

Share

Pharmacy Ambrose Ezeh, the National Chairman of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) has endorsed Geneith Pharmaceuticals health Competition.

Pharm. Ezeh endorsed the competition on Tuesday, when he paid a courtesy visit to the Geneith Pharmaceuticals firm in Lagos.

He described the Geneith Health Competition as a groundbreaking initiative aimed at tackling malaria among Nigerian youths.

Present at the event were Mr. Umenwa Emmanuel, the MD/CEO of Geneith Pharmaceuticals, Prince Cletus Ilobanafor, the MD/CEO of CEOAfrica, and key members of the Geneith team, including Pharm. Udeh Judith, Principal Manager (Marketing), Pharm. Okechukwu Simeon, AGM (Sales), and Pharm. Bimbo Bowoto, AGM (Sales & Marketing), all of whom passionately support this vital cause.

Pharm. Ezeh emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in combating malaria, stating, “The fight against malaria is a collective effort. It requires the involvement of all sectors of government, private organizations, and communities to devise innovative solutions that make a real impact.”

His words resonated with the urgency of the situation, particularly given that 95% of tertiary institution students seeking treatment at health centers are diagnosed with malaria.

Mr. Umenwa Emmanuel also elaborated on Geneith Pharmaceuticals’ commitment to the initiative, saying, “We decided to fund this project as a way of supporting the fight against malaria.

Eliminating this disease in Nigeria will become a realistic goal, especially since our target audience youths and students are the driving force behind any vision that needs to be realized.”

His dedication underlines the pivotal role young people can play in changing the narrative around public health in the country.

Prince Cletus Ilobanafor, expressed strong support for the Geneith Health Competition, describing it as a historic milestone in youth engagement.

He remarked, This initiative is designed to empower the youth and ensure that we can win this fight against malaria in the shortest time possible.

The youth are energetic, innovative, and possess the potential to be change-makers.

He highlighted the alarming statistic that a significant number of Nigerian students visiting health centers do so for malaria treatment, which underscores the urgent need for targeted intervention.

This program aims to empower students to become malaria ambassadors who will advocate for prevention and awareness within their communities, he explained.

Ilobanafor emphasized the scale of the initiative, stating, With an impressive investment in overall support, this is the largest health competition of its kind in Africa.

We urge other patriotic Nigerians to follow Geneiths example and join us in this vital fight against malaria.

By focusing on youth-led action, the competition seeks to illuminate practical pathways towards a malaria-free society, promoting collective efforts at all levels, from families to entire communities.

He concluded by expressing gratitude for Geneith Pharmaceuticals sponsorship and for Coatal Forte Softgel’s support in powering this essential initiative.

The Geneith Health Competition represents a beacon of hope in the battle against malaria, forging a path for youth empowerment and health advocacy.

As these leaders unite their voices for change, their shared vision aims to transform the current health challenges into a future where malaria is no longer a threat to the youth of Nigeria.

