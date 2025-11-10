ACPN Hails Soludo’s Team On Electoral Victory

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) has congratulated the team of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo of Anambra State on the resounding victory recorded at the just-concluded governorship election, describing it as a testament to the administration’s discipline, teamwork, and people-oriented governance.

In a statement signed by the National Chairman of the Association, Pharm. Ezeh Ambrose Igwekamma, the ACPN extended warm felicitations to members of the Governor’s inner circle, including the Chief of Staff, the Aide-de-Camp (ADC), and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Medicals and Pharmaceuticals, for their dedication and loyalty, which he said contributed immensely to the Governor’s success at the polls.

Pharm. Igwekamma commended the Governor’s team for what he described as “strategic contributions and steadfast support” that have helped translate Soludo’s vision into tangible development outcomes across the state.

According to him, “Your collective commitment, discipline, and sense of purpose have continued to reflect in the outstanding performance and people-oriented governance of His Excellency.

This victory is as much yours as it is his, a testimony that teamwork, vision, and integrity always prevail.”

He urged the Governor’s team to sustain the momentum of good governance and leverage the renewed mandate to further advance the welfare and wellbeing of Ndi Anambra.

While praying for continued strength and wisdom for the administration, the ACPN Chairman reaffirmed the association’s readiness to collaborate with the Anambra State Government in promoting better access to quality healthcare and pharmaceutical services.

Pharm. Igwekamma concluded by saying, “As you continue to serve the good people of Anambra State, may this renewed mandate bring greater strength, wisdom, and opportunities to advance the progress and wellbeing of Ndi Anambra.”