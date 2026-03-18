The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) has congratulated the Governor of Anambra State, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, on his inauguration for a second term in office, describing his re-election as a clear endorsement of his visionary leadership and transformative governance by the people of the state.

In a statement, the association noted that Governor Soludo’s renewed mandate reflects the confidence and trust reposed in his administration, which it said has consistently demonstrated commitment to progressive policies and people-centred reforms aimed at advancing development across critical sectors, including healthcare, education, innovation, and technology.

The ACPN stated that the administration’s governance philosophy aligns closely with the aspirations of community pharmacists in Nigeria, particularly in strengthening healthcare systems and improving access to quality medicines.

According to the association, the Soludo-led government has continued to inspire optimism through initiatives designed to reposition Anambra as a hub of economic vitality and progressive leadership.

The association specifically commended the Governor’s determination to sanitise the pharmaceutical supply chain through the establishment of Coordinated Wholesale Centres (CWCs), including the flagship project in Oba. It noted that the initiative is in line with the implementation of the National

Drug Distribution Guidelines (NDDG), a policy framework aimed at eliminating the circulation of substandard and falsified medicines while strengthening regulatory oversight in Nigeria’s drug distribution system.

ACPN further praised the administration’s bold industrialisation agenda in the health sector, particularly the development of the 4,000-hectare Anambra Mixed‑Use Industrial City (AMIC) in Orumba, as well as the establishment of a dedicated pharmaceutical hub in Ogboji. According to the association, these landmark initiatives are expected to stimulate pharmaceutical manufacturing, promote research and development, and position Anambra as a leading destination for drug production and healthcare innovation in West Africa.

Recalling the Governor’s longstanding support for the pharmaceutical sector, the association highlighted his advocacy for local drug manufacturing as a strategic pathway toward national drug security and pharmaceutical self-sufficiency.

“It also referenced his engagement with leading pharmaceutical manufacturers, including May & Baker Nigeria Plc, where he encouraged investment in indigenous research and the commercialisation of innovative therapies developed by Nigerian scientists.

In a joint statement released by the National Secretary of ACPN, Omokhafe Ashore, and the Chairman of the Anambra State branch, Felix Enendu, the association expressed appreciation for the Governor’s recognition of pharmacists as a critical pillar in healthcare delivery.

They recalled his remarks during the inauguration engagements, where he described pharmacists as the “heart of the healthcare delivery system” and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to maintaining Anambra as a pharmacy-friendly environment.

The Governor also reiterated that the state remains open for business, a policy direction that has already attracted interest from pharmaceutical investors planning new manufacturing facilities and distribution depots in Onitsha.

According to the association, such investments are expected to strengthen medicine availability while creating employment opportunities and boosting the state’s economic growth.

The National Chairman of ACPN, Ambrose Ezeh, reaffirmed the association’s readiness to collaborate with the state government in advancing healthcare reforms and expanding access to safe and quality medicines.

He noted that the Governor’s re-election represents not only a personal victory but also a collective triumph for the people of Anambra who believe in purposeful leadership and transformative governance.

“As Governor Soludo begins another chapter of service, the community pharmacy profession remains committed to supporting policies that promote healthcare transformation, strengthen pharmaceutical practice, and enhance public health outcomes,” the association stated.

ACPN added that it looks forward to working closely with the Soludo administration to nurture a knowledge-driven economy and consolidate efforts to transform Anambra into a major hub for pharmaceutical innovation and healthcare development in Nigeria and across West Africa.