ACPN Commends Nigerian Drug Manufacturers, Seeks Govt Support

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) has commended local pharmaceutical manufacturing companies for their resilience in producing essential medicines and contributing significantly to the nation’s healthcare system despite numerous challenges.

The association praised the role of these companies in boosting local drug manufacturing, increasing access to quality medicines, and contributing to economic growth.

In a statement made available to journalists on Sunday ahead of its 44th Annual International Conference, scheduled to hold from July 22 to July 27, 2025, in Awka, Anambra State, the ACPN emphasized the need for policy support to scale up local pharmaceutical production.

2025 conference theme, “Technology Integration, Personalized Care: The Future of Community Pharmacy Practice,” underscores the urgent need for community pharmacists to embrace digital innovations such as artificial intelligence, telepharmacy, and electronic health records while adopting personalized pharmaceutical care models.

National Chairman of ACPN, Pharm. Ezeh Ambrose Igwekamma, urged the government to provide targeted support to local drug manufacturers to improve access to essential medicines and position Nigeria as a pharmaceutical hub in Africa.

“There should be deliberate and special incentives for the pharmaceutical industry to aid the importation of raw materials and the local production of pharmaceutical products,” Igwekamma said.

He noted that expanding local pharmaceutical manufacturing presents opportunities for job creation, international trade, economic development, and national security.

“Nigeria needs to position itself to maximally benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which is one of the largest free trade zones globally,” he added.

Igwekamma further stressed that domestic manufacturing would ensure medicine self-sufficiency, affordability, accessibility, and quality, while reducing the country’s dependency on imports.

The 2025 ACPN Conference is expected to draw over 3,000 delegates, including pharmacists, technologists, researchers, policymakers, and healthcare entrepreneurs from Nigeria and abroad.

Key highlights of the conference will include a symbolic walk against fake and counterfeit medicines, technical sessions, innovation showcases, and cultural events.

The ACPN is also using the platform to push for urgent legislative reforms, including amendments to the existing Fake Drug and Unwholesome Processed Foods (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, to strengthen the legal framework against counterfeit medicines.

As the conference draws near, the association is calling on healthcare professionals and industry stakeholders to support the modernization of community pharmacy for a healthier and more secure Nigeria.