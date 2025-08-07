ACPN Charts New Future for Community Pharmacy With Tech Integration, Patient-Centred Care

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) has reaffirmed its commitment to redefining community pharmacy practice through digital transformation, personalised care, and strategic collaboration with government and regulatory bodies. This was the thrust of the communiqué issued at the end of the 44th Annual International Scientific Conference tagged “IFEADIGO 2025,” held at the International Convention Centre, Awka, Anambra State, from July 22 to 27, 2025. The conference, themed ‘Technology Integration and Personalised Care: The Future of Community Pharmacy Practice’, attracted a host of dignitaries including the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, and other healthcare stakeholders.

The ACPN emphasised that technology is no longer optional in community pharmacy. The communiqué highlighted the imperative of adopting digital health tools, AI-driven dispensing systems, medication therapy management, and health informatics to enhance treatment outcomes and public trust in healthcare delivery.

“Community pharmacists must become tech-enabled, patient-focused professionals who embody the highest public health values,” the communiqué stated, urging members to embrace innovations such as e-pharmacy, e-family planning, and digital consultations to ensure improved patient access and health outcomes. On the regulatory front, the ACPN called for clearer delineation of roles between the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

While the PCN is expected to focus on inspection and licensure of pharmacy facilities, NAFDAC should maintain oversight on the safety and quality of health commodities. The Conference stressed the importance of collaborative frameworks between both agencies, particularly as Nigeria transitions from open drug markets to Coordinated Wholesale Centres (CWC).

The ACPN also voiced strong opposition to the National Health Facility Regulatory Agency (NHFRA) Bill currently before the National Assembly. Describing it as discriminatory, the association warned against legislative attempts to subordinate other health professionals under physician authority, which they said undermines global best practices and healthcare team dynamics.

The body urged the Federal Ministry of Health & Social Welfare (FMOH&SW) and state governments to create an enabling environment for good drug distribution practices and promote investment in the pharmaceutical sector, targeting a N10 billion valuation over the next five years. The conference further adopted the ACPN Regulatory Committee’s report as a working tool to be shared with the PCN and other strategic partners for sustainable practice reform. In a significant step toward accountability and transparency, the ACPN mandated audits across state branches and approved constitutional amendments to harmonise with the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) constitution.

New national executive committee elected

At the Annual General Meeting, the following pharmacists were elected into the ACPN National Executive Committee for the 2025/2026 year: National Chairman – Pharm. Ezeh Ambrose Igwekamma; National Vice-Chairman – Pharm. Adegboyega Oguntoye; National Secretary – Pharm. (Mrs.) Omokhahafe Ashore; National Assistant Secretary – Pharm. Chioma Chike-Nwankwo; National Treasurer – Pharm. Babatunde Samuel; National Financial Secretary – Pharm. (Mrs.) Obiageri Ikwu; National Publicity Secretary – Pharm. Chukwudi Mekwunye; National Editor-In-Chief – Pharm. Samira Abubakar Umar; National Internal Auditor – Pharm. Luke Atang Bokynyam; and the Immediate Past National Chairman – Pharm. Adewale Oladigbolu. Furthermore, the Communiqué commended the Anambra State Government for their warm hospitality and logistical support that ensured a successful gathering of pharmacists nationwide.