ACPN Chairman Seeks Local Manufacturing Of HIV Drugs

National Chairman of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN), Ambrose Igwekamma Ezeh, has called for urgent local investment in HIV/AIDS commodities and services, insisting that Nigeria must reduce its dependence on external donors to protect recent gains.

Pharmacist Ezeh, in a statement yesterday to mark the world HIV day with the theme, “Overcoming Disruption, Transforming the AIDS Response.”, warned that recent cuts in external funding make strengthened local commitment essential.

“The recent cut in funding support from the United States Government should awaken the Federal Government of Nigeria to take decisive action,” he said, adding that increased local investment and policy commitment are essential to preventing major setbacks in HIV services nationwide.

Ezeh described the national HIV response as historically resilient, but cautioned that the current geopolitical and funding environment requires fresh thinking.

“The HIV response has historically been characterised by resilience — rising above challenges through innovation, partnerships, and persistent advocacy.

“However, today’s shifting geopolitical landscape and funding uncertainties demand that Nigeria rethinks, rebuilds, and rises with renewed strategies grounded in evidence-based policymaking, innovation, and multi-sectoral collaboration,” he said.