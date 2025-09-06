ACPN Calls For Structured Career Path In Community Pharmacy

The National Chairman of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN), Pharm. Ambrose Igwekamma Ezeh has underscored the urgent need for structured career progression in community pharmacy.

He stated this during the just-concluded 83rd FIP World Congress of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences held in Copenhagen, Denmark, themed “Pharmacy Forward: Performance, Collaboration and Health Transformation.”

During his presentation, titled “Standardization: Career Progression Ratings for Community Pharmacists in Nigeria,” the ACPN president presented a historic paper work that was adopted by the FIP Community Pharmacy.

His session was chaired by Chairman of the FIP Community Pharmacy, Mr. Sheriff Guorgui, who endorsed Ezeh’s proposals as new ideas to be implemented on a global scale, declaring it “the way to go for community pharmacists.”

In his presentation, Ezeh discussed the various rating, progression, and assessment scales commonly used in pharmacies to evaluate performance, competence, and professional development, explaining that these motivate performance, commitment, and job satisfaction.

He highlighted concerns regarding the current status of community pharmacists in Nigeria, noting that the Superintendent Pharmacist position serves both as the entry point and highest rank for practitioners.

“Theoretically, there is no difference between a beginner and an experienced practitioner.

“This lack of differentiation not only demoralizes but also encourages stagnation and complacency, which fuels reluctance among young pharmacists to choose community pharmacy as a career path,” he said.

ACPN has established an Accreditation and Standardization Committee, leading to the development of the Community Pharmacists Assessment and Career Progression Institute (CPACPI).

This pioneering institution aims to promote excellence in community pharmacy practice through a structured, transparent, and competency-based assessment and career progression system, Ezeh remarked. CPACPI empowers community pharmacists to deliver safe, patient-centered, and innovative healthcare services.

During his presentation, Ezeh outlined several challenges currently faced by community pharmacists, including the absence of standardized performance metrics and the evolving healthcare landscape, which demands adaptation in their roles.

He identified opportunities to address these challenges through a career advancement scheme that motivates professional development and retains talent.

The objectives of the CPACPI include assessment, career progression, professional development, and continuous quality improvement.

Ezeh reported various benefits that the Community Pharmacists Career Progression Scheme offers, such as interactive webinars, workshops, periodic assessments and evaluations, mentorship opportunities, and documentation of achievements and practice milestones.

“This initiative creates networking opportunities and increases professional recognition, ultimately improving patient care and health outcomes,” he added.

Ezeh reiterated the importance of the Community Pharmacists Career Progression Scheme, stating: “This initiative is poised to evaluate, support, and elevate the practice of community pharmacy across Nigeria.”

He urged pharmacists to embrace the opportunities presented by this new framework, which promises to enhance their professional visibility and impact in the healthcare sector.