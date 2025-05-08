ACPN Applauds Anambra Govt On Steps To Sanitise Drug Distribution

Share

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) has applauded the decision of the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo to build the Coordinated Wholesale Centre (CWC) at Oba, Anambra State, in fulfilment of the National Drug Distribution Guidelines (NDDG), which compels the relocation of the open drug market operators at the Headbridge Market to Oba on completion of the project.

Also, the ACPN has called for the passage of the Drug Management Agency (DMA) Bill in Anambra State, saying the DMA has proven successful in over 10 states. The DMA would enhance drug availability, ensure quality assurance, and improve internally generated revenue for Anambra State.

These are contained in a communique issued at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the ACPN, which was held on April 30 at the Hilton Resort & Hotels, Awka, Anambra State. The association noted the Governor’s efforts to revolutionise drug distribution in the state.

At the heart of this transformation is the Coordinated Wholesale Centre (CWC) in Oba—a strategic move aligned with the National Drug Distribution Guidelines (NDDG). This project marks a crucial step towards sanitising the chaotic open drug markets, particularly the relocation of operators from the congested Headbridge Market to a more regulated and safer environment.

The Communique was signed by the National Chairman of the ACPN, Pharm. Ambrose Igwekamma Ezeh and Mrs Omokhafe Ashore, the national secretary of association.

Further demonstrating its commitment to healthcare industrialisation, the Anambra State Government received accolades for establishing a pharmaceutical manufacturing hub in Ogboji. This forward-thinking initiative, situated on vast hectares of land, aims to catalyse local drug production and drive economic growth through industrialisation.

Attended by representatives from 21 state branches, the meeting showcased a united front as the ACPN addressed pressing health challenges, internal governance issues, and major policy developments that would shape the future of community pharmacy in Nigeria. But it was Anambra State, under he stewardship of Governor Soludo that took center stage for its groundbreaking initiatives. Governor Soludo’s inclusion of pharmacists in key government roles was another highlight.

The NEC lauded the appointments of Pharm Pauly Onyeka as the state Commissioner for Housing; Pharm (Dr.) Godwin Nnadozie as Special Adviser on Pharmaceuticals and Medicals; and Pharm Chisom Uchem, who distinguished herself as CEO of the Anambra State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, leading it to national acclaim.

While celebrating these strides, the ACPN NEC also articulated a set of critical demands and policy recommendations: The NEC urged the government to integrate pharmacists into primary healthcare outreach, leveraging their accessibility and expertise to expand public health delivery.

Recognising the evolving landscape of healthcare, the ACPN also called for the deployment of digital tools in drug distribution and patient care. On strengthening regulation, the ACPN emphasised the importance of funding and reinforcing the State Task Force on Fake and Counterfeit Drugs, a move crucial for safeguarding public health and ensuring a clean practice environment. Internally, the NEC addressed challenges within its ranks, particularly irregularities in the FCT Branch elections.

The NEC declared the past FCT Executive Committee defiant of directives and recommended disciplinary actions, including referral to the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN). Furthermore, a caretaker committee, reinforced with NEC members, was tasked with organising constitutionally sound elections.

As part of its constitutional reform agenda, the NEC approved amendments to align state byelaws with the national constitution, promising a unified and disciplined structure across branches. The NEC wrapped up its deliberations by expressing deep appreciation to the people and government of Anambra State.

The state’s logistical and financial support in preparation for the upcoming national conference in July was acknowledged as exemplary. In Awka, the ACPN not only celebrated progress but ignited a beacon of hope for the future of pharmacy in Nigeria.

With the Oba project, Ogboji pharmaceutical hub, and strategic appointments of pharmacists, Anambra State has become a national benchmark. The ACPN’s unified demands serve as a clarion call for sustained reform, innovation, and commitment to public health—ensuring that community pharmacists remain at the frontline of Nigeria’s healthcare transformation.

