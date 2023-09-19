ACP Kazeem heads police 13-man team to probe Mohbad’s death

The Lagos State Police Command has inaugurated a 13-man special investigation team to probe the death of singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad. Mohbad, a former signee of Marlian Records owned by Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, died last Tuesday at the age of 27.

The Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, yesterday said the command decided to investigate Mohbad’s death in the overriding public interest. Hundeyin said the work of the team would include exhumation, scene visit, autopsy, medical report and statements of suspects and witnesses, adding that interim report should be ready in two weeks.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Saheed Kazeem will head the investigation team, which has other four team leaders to lead probe into aspects of the investigation. According to the report, the command made available the three man legal team and three man forensic team for the Kazeem-led team.

“The team is to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the victim, identify witnesses, culprits (if any) and any other person that will be helpful in the investigation process and deploy processes and any other technological tools to aid the investigative course in line with the relevant provisions of the Nigeria constitution and state laws,” the report added.