A’Court’s Verdict: Wike Sues For Peace, Unity Among Warring Factions

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has called on all the warring factions of the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) to quickly resolve their differences and unite to form a formidable opposition in the country.

Wike, who spoke in Abuja on Monday, shortly after the judgement of the Court of Appeal, which upheld the decision of the lower court nullifying the 2025 People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention, in Ibadan.

The Minister, who expressed joy, saying that the judiciary has remained consistently in disapproval of impunity from political leaders, also stated that the Appeal Court decision has provided the opportunity for stakeholders to come together and rebuild the party.

He said that there are rooms for negotiation that will accommodate all interests before next year’s general elections.

Also, while highlighting the legal distinction, he stated: “When you say you are violating the Constitution, the Electoral Act, and INEC Guidelines, it is no longer within the realm of internal affairs. The court must come in and ask, ‘Why would you violate the laws?”

The Minister also dismissed the insinuations on social media, suggesting that the Appeal Court’s judgement had removed the Caretaker Committee, headed by the faction loyal to him.

According to him, the Caretaker Committee is the only organ of the party legally recognised to conduct the party’s national convention.

He disclosed that plans for the proposed national convention slated to be held in Abuja were in high gear.

He said, “ So the caretaker committee is what it is now, and they are going to hold the convention slated for the 29th to the 30th of March, when the National officers of the Party will be elected.

“There is no two ways about it. In fact, you remember that the same people filed an appeal in Ibadan against the judgment of the federal high court who said, we cannot validate you.