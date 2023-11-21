A’Court Verdict: We’ll Exhaust Legal Option To Recover Benue Gov’ship – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State on Tuesday reiterated its resolve to exhaustively pursue the legal option to recover the governorship seat of the state from the All Progressives Congress (APC) which it believes rightly belongs to the party.

The party disclosed its position following Monday’s judgement of the Court of Appeal which dismissed the appeal by the PDP’s governorship candidate, Engr. Titus Tyoapine Uba, against the earlier judgement of the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal (GEPT) which upheld the victory of Hyacinth Alia as Governor of the state on the platform of the governing APC at the 2023 elections.

The PDP, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Bemgba Iortyom, insisted that the disputed governorship election was won by its candidate, adding that it was in pensive talks with its team of lawyers on the best possible approach to the next step on the litigation process.

The party said “It remains the contention of the party that, in line with extant electoral laws, regulations and guidelines, the governorship of the state at the last election was won by Engr. Uba was canvassed by his legal team at the Tribunal and at the just-decided Appeal.

“The party’s leadership will consult with the legal team on the best possible approach to the next step in the litigation process and urges its teeming members and supporters to maintain the faith that justice will surely be done to the petition by Engr. Titus Uba.

“Our great party maintains a belief in the judiciary as the last resort for citizens where impunity and manipulation are deployed by a party to a contest such as was the case in the 2023 Benue Governorship Election.

“PDP believes democracy is best served and the sanctity of the votes of the electorate better preserved by the pursuit of the legal option where there occurs violation of the electoral process as was done by APC at the 2023 governorship election”.