A’Court Verdict: Protests Rock Kano As People Call For Justice

Protests rock the ancient city of Kano State, with hundreds of people taking to the streets as they ask the Supreme Court to ensure justice for Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, in the appeal he filed following the Court of Appeal judgment.

The protests that were conducted at different locations in Kano, came at the hills of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola remarks that “Mob Actions will deter the Judiciary from doing its Jobs,” as we as the Kano Police Commissioner Muhammad Usaini Gumel statement that they have uncovered some faceless groups trying to create chaos in the State.

The protests which was carried out simultaneously at Yanlemo Naibawa, Zaria Road, Maiduguri Road, and IBB way Kanti Kwari Textile Market, saw protest carrying placards Persons shouting, “Justice for Abba Kabir Yusuf, Justice for Kano”.

Some of the placards read, “Justice for Kano, Justice for Abba, Abba’s Mandate was stolen in 2019 we will not allow it again”, Kano My City My State”.

The sporadic Protesters at the main Muhammadu Buhari interchange bridge, Naibawa Zaria Road, and IBB Way Kanti Kwari took many by surprise because nobody knew of the planned protests.

Our Correspondent who went around the areas could immediately identify some of the Protesters justifying the earlier Police Commissioner position that they are faceless.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

The State Commissioner of Police had issued a stance warning that they would not allow anybody to truncate the peace, Kano enjoyed, adding that his Men have the full capacity to ensure peace and tranquility in the City.

He said the seven Persons they have arrested would help their intelligence networking to unravel the actual organizers of the protests that are mischievously organized in Kano.

However, the latest protests that rocked the ancient City were conducted peacefully without any threats to live and the Protesters have already dispersed after sending their messages