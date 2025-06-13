A’Court Verdict: Osun Govt Demands Apology From Oyetola

Share

The Osun State Government has described Friday’s ruling by the Court of Appeal in Akure as the final nail in the coffin of what it termed the “illegally conducted Yes/No council elections” held under the administration of former Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the verdict, the State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, hailed the judgment as a victory for democracy and a welcome relief for peace-loving residents who had endured what he called “needless political confusion.”

“The court has reaffirmed what we’ve been saying all along—that the local government election held in October 2022 was null and void. Those chairmen were not elected properly. Their sack stands, and once again, the court has spoken loud and clear,” Alimi said.

He noted that the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to relist its dismissed case was “dead on arrival,” with the court ruling that the party failed to meet the basic procedural requirements. The appellate court also criticized the APC’s legal counsel, Muideen Adeoye, for what it described as dishonesty.

Alimi accused former Governor Oyetola and the APC of deliberately throwing the state into a constitutional crisis by organizing what he described as a sham election that violated several provisions of the Electoral Act and the Nigerian Constitution.

“Because of that illegality, many people suffered. The peace Osun is known for was disturbed. Lives were lost. Properties were destroyed. All for nothing,” he lamented.

The commissioner expressed dismay that, despite multiple court rulings, APC leaders continued to mislead the public by falsely claiming the sacked chairmen had been reinstated. He demanded a public apology from Oyetola and the Osun APC for the confusion and hardship caused.

“We were pushed into unnecessary political chaos. The people of Osun didn’t deserve that wahala. Let them apologize for the confusion and hardship they caused,” Alimi insisted.

Quoting from the judgment of the Federal High Court, which was reaffirmed by the Court of Appeal, Alimi noted that the October 15, 2022, local government election was declared:

“Unconstitutional, invalid, null and void for violation of the Constitution and breach of Sections 28, 29, 32, 98, and 150 of the Electoral Act, 2022.”

He added, “All persons occupying offices in the LG councils by virtue of that election are accordingly sacked.”

Alimi commended the judiciary for upholding the rule of law despite political pressure and described the verdict as a reset button for local governance in the state.

“The time of confusion is over. The rule of law has prevailed. Osun people can now move forward without the ghost of that illegal election haunting our councils,” he said.

