A’Court Verdict: Osun APC To Boycott Controversial LG Election

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has disclosed that it will boycott the controversial February 22 Local Government poll in the state.

The APC said its decision was hinged on the Court of Appeal verdict, which purportedly reinstated the sacked Yes or No Chairmen.

Recall that the controversies have trailed the Court of Appeal judgement on the sack of the chairmen who were elected during the last administration with both the APC and PDP laying claim to victory after the judgement.

The sacked chairmen who were APC members were elected at the tail end of former Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s administration.

They were, however, sacked by a Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo.

Speaking at the Tinubu/ Shettima campaign office on Friday in Osogbo, Oyetola, announced that the party will boycott the election, noting that ‘any election after the Court of Appeal verdict is illegal. We can’t be part of such.”

Oyetola said, “We will not participate in any LG election, it is illegal, tell them to obey the court order first because as it is, the council positions are not vacant, hence no need for another election.

“Our chairmen will resume their respective offices with all instruments of law. The court of Appeal verdict will be implemented. I want to urge all the chairmen and councillors not to fight them, we are a peace-loving party.

Share

Please follow and like us: